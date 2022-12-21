Caramel peanut butter blossom cookies are so good you won't want to share

Putting a chocolate Kiss on top of something already so delicious rockets this caramel-peanut butter cookie to the sweet stratosphere. Grateful

As if pairing peanut butter and chocolate weren’t addictive enough, these caramel peanut butter cookies (topped with caramel-filled chocolate candy Kisses) will have you hoping your holiday dinner guests are too full to eat dessert so you can keep all these treats for yourself!

You can’t have a holiday dessert table without offerings of irresistible cookies … and these definitely qualify as irresistible. Putting a chocolate Kiss on top of something already so delicious rockets this caramel-peanut butter cookie to the sweet stratosphere.

This recipe is a tasty little twist on the classic peanut butter blossoms cookie ⎯ a tried-and-true favorite that’s been around for years.

If a regular chocolate Kiss is good, a caramel-filled chocolate Kiss is a can’t-stop-eating holiday dessert. Our advice is to make a couple extra dozen of these holiday goodies because they will go fast.

Caramel peanut butter blossom cookies

Makes: 3 dozen cookies

Ingredients:

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup sugar

½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

½ cup peanut butter

1 egg, blended

1-½ tablespoons warm water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-½ cups all-purpose white flour

¾ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoons salt

36 caramel Kisses (unwrapped)

Instructions:

Heat oven to 375F. Place butter in large mixing bowl. Using mixer, beat butter on medium speed until creamy. Add sugars and continue to beat until thoroughly combined. Add peanut butter and beaten egg, water and vanilla extract. Continue to mix well. In another large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt. Pour flour mixture into sugar mixture. Continue to mix well. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll each in additional granulated sugar. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Place cookies on baking sheets, about 2 inches apart. Bake 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges are light golden brown. Remove from oven. Immediately press 1 milk chocolate Kiss into center of each cookie. Allow cookies to cool on sheets for 5 minutes. Remove cookies from baking sheets. Transfer to a wire rack to continue cooling.

