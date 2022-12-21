ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mood-boosting recipe: Vegan Mexican hot chocolate with easy homemade oat milk

By Jais Tollette
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
This healthy vegan version of Mexican hot chocolate loaded with mood-elevating and brain-boosting ingredients that will satisfy your cravings. Grateful

In any random survey of everyone’s favorite guilty-pleasure food, chocolate undoubtedly would top the list. It’s one of the most popular confections in the world, with chocolate makers dominating candyindustry.com’s Global Top 100 Candy Companies.

But in truth, chocolate isn’t really a guilty pleasure at all: In its purest form, chocolate is loaded with nutrients. So, in honor of this exciting fact, here’s a healthy version of Mexican hot chocolate loaded with mood-elevating and brain-boosting ingredients that will satisfy your cravings.

Brownie recipe: Not too cakey, not too fudgy and ultra delicious

Vegan Mexican Hot Chocolate

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

Oat milk (4-5 cups, depending on water added):

  • 1 cup rolled oats (gluten-free or regular)
  • 5 cups water
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1-2 Medjool dates, pitted (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon light oil, optional (vegetable, grapeseed, sunflower seed, walnut etc.)

Hot chocolate:

  • 2 cups oat milk
  • 2 cups water
  • ⅓ cup cacao powder
  • ¼ cup sweetener (Medjool dates, agave, maple syrup and raw cane sugar all work well)
  • ½ tablespoon cinnamon + 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean powder
  • ⅛ teaspoon of cayenne pepper (optional)
  • Pinch of salt

Instructions

Oat milk:

  1. Add all ingredients to high-powered blender and blend until well blended, about 1 minute.
  2. Strain through nut-milk bag.
  3. Store milk in fridge for up to 5 days. Shake well before use.
  4. Yields 4-5 cups.

Hot chocolate:

  1. Add 2 cups oat milk and 2 cups water to saucepan with stick of cinnamon. Heat over medium-low heat until cinnamon is fragrant, about 5-10 minutes.
  2. Once fragrant, remove cinnamon stick and add liquid and remaining ingredients to blender.
  3. To serve, simply pour hot chocolate into mugs.
  4. Top with dollop of whipped coconut cream and dash of cacao powder.

This article originally appeared on Grateful: Mood-boosting recipe: Vegan Mexican hot chocolate with easy homemade oat milk

Comments / 0

