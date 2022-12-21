Lily Collins recalls her own 'life change haircut,' plus other celeb hair transformations

Emily Cooper isn’t the only one who finds solace in haircut therapy.

Cooper ( Lily Collins ), the chic expatriate at the center of Netflix’s romantic drama “Emily in Paris,” finds herself turning to an at-home haircut during the Season 3 premiere when a career-related nightmare leaves her feeling overwhelmed.

After a frantic beauty routine fails to do the trick, Cooper grabs a pair of scissors and cuts her own bangs, much to her friend Mindy’s (Ashley Park) dismay.

Collins revealed that she underwent a similar hair makeover in her mid-20s in an interview with the New York Times published Wednesday.

“I had a life change haircut when I was, I think, 26,” Collins said. “I cut all my hair off — it was a pixie haircut — and I went to the Vanity Fair Oscars party and people were like, ‘What happened?’ ”

Collins isn’t the only star who’s used hairstyling as catharsis. Here’s what other celebs have said about their hair transformations.

Similar to her "Emily in Paris" character, actress Lily Collins said she had a "life change haircut" when she was 26. Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

JoJo Siwa chops off signature ponytail in honor of childhood dream

Dancer and singer JoJo Siwa , who became known for her signature ponytail and humongous hair bow, chopped off her blond locks in April.

Siwa debuted the dramatically shorter hairdo on Instagram, posting an ecstatic car selfie with the caption “HAPPPPPY.”

During an appearance on “The View” in May, Siwa revealed that the drastic haircut was actually a yearslong dream.

“I’ve wanted to cut my hair like this since I was literally like 7 or 8, and I finally brought it up to my mom,” said Siwa, adding that her mother eventually got “on board.” “It’s really fun to play with. It’s really fun to style.”

Ireland Baldwin unapologetically rocks blond buzz cut

Ireland Baldwin , daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger , traded in her long red hair for a platinum blond buzz cut in August.

Baldwin opened up about her decision to shave her head on her Instagram story, explaining that it was a much-needed change.

“My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling,” Baldwin wrote. “It's long overdue for a restart/refresh. I've always wanted to do this but I was always scared. Now that I don't care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever."

She added: "Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you'll never do."

Jason Momoa shaves off his hair to raise environmental awareness

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa shed his long, wavy mane for a cause that’s close to his heart.

Momoa shared a video to Instagram in September that showed a hair stylist shaving off his hair as he spoke about the importance of eliminating single-use plastics.

The actor, who founded bottled water company Mananalu Water to expand the use of aluminum water bottles, said he shaved his head to create awareness for the overuse of plastics.

"Ooooh man," he joked as he touched the buzzed sides. "I've never felt the wind right there."

Doja Cat talks blissful buzzcut: ‘I’ve never felt so happy’

Rapper and singer Doja Cat threw fans for a loop in August when she debuted a bold buzzcut on Instagram Live.

According to People and Complex , the “Vegas” emcee explained that wearing her natural hair became a “nightmare,” inspiring her to nix her long hair.

"What is the use of having hair if you're not going to (expletive) wear it out? I don't even sport it, so I'm shaving it off. There's no point,” Doja said. “I've never felt so (expletive) happy, like ... it's very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me.”

Demi Lovato lets go of the past with short do

Pop star Demi Lovato ditched her long hair in November 2020 and opted for a trimmed hairdo with shaved sides.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in February 2021, Lovato – who had the top layer of her hair dyed pink – told DeGeneres that the haircut carried a symbolic meaning.

"I've talked a lot about my past, being in recovery from an eating disorder, and I used to use my hair to hide behind. It would cover my body,” Lovato said. “And so when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought, what is something that I've been holding on to my whole life that I need to let go of, and it was that."

Contributing: Amy Haneline, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lily Collins recalls her own 'life change haircut,' plus other celeb hair transformations