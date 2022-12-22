ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Basketball Ranks In Dec. 26 AP Poll

Tennessee basketball moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Dec. 26 AP Poll after going 1-0 on Christmas week. Virginia’s loss shook up the back half of the Top 10. The Vols played just one game on the week before having six days without a game and time off for Christmas break. Bouncing back from its narrow loss at No. 5 Arizona, Tennessee dominated Austin Peay, 86-44, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Video highlights & photos from Tennessee’s first Orange Bowl practice in Miami

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Orange Bowl week is here and the work resumed for Tennessee ahead of Friday night’s showdown with Clemson. The Vols made a Christmas Day arrival in Miami on Sunday afternoon and held their first on-site practice of bowl week on a cold, rainy Monday morning on the soccer fields of Division II Barry University. A brief period of practice was open for media viewing on Monday, and GoVols247 was on hand to grab some photos and video highlights as the Vols got to work.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said when Vols arrived in Miami

The Tennessee football team arrived in South Florida Sunday night to start preparing for the Orange Bowl, and Vols coach Josh Heupel had plenty to say about it. Heupel met with reporters moments after he and the sixth-ranked Vols landed in the Miami area to start preparing for the Capital One Orange Bowl against seventh-ranked Clemson on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium — the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Lady Vols return to action Tuesday

The Lady Vols will leap right into competition after the holiday break with three games this week to close out non-conference play in 2022 and get SEC action underway on the road and at home. First up is Tennessee, 7-6, vs. Wofford, 9-3, with tipoff set for 6:32 p.m. Eastern...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Tennessee signed

Almost all of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee signed during the first day of the early signing period. Though it has not always been the case, Tennessee has become a fertile recruiting ground, with major programs extending offers to prospects all over the state. The University of Tennessee did well in its own state this cycle.
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?

Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag show at the Tennessee Theatre. Voices and signs were raised along Gay Street ahead and during of the drag show. “The big thing is we’re talking about an arctic blast, but this is a blast from Hell,” Tennessee Pastors […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy