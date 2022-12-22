Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Basketball Ranks In Dec. 26 AP Poll
Tennessee basketball moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Dec. 26 AP Poll after going 1-0 on Christmas week. Virginia’s loss shook up the back half of the Top 10. The Vols played just one game on the week before having six days without a game and time off for Christmas break. Bouncing back from its narrow loss at No. 5 Arizona, Tennessee dominated Austin Peay, 86-44, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
Video highlights & photos from Tennessee’s first Orange Bowl practice in Miami
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Orange Bowl week is here and the work resumed for Tennessee ahead of Friday night’s showdown with Clemson. The Vols made a Christmas Day arrival in Miami on Sunday afternoon and held their first on-site practice of bowl week on a cold, rainy Monday morning on the soccer fields of Division II Barry University. A brief period of practice was open for media viewing on Monday, and GoVols247 was on hand to grab some photos and video highlights as the Vols got to work.
Everything Josh Heupel said when Vols arrived in Miami
The Tennessee football team arrived in South Florida Sunday night to start preparing for the Orange Bowl, and Vols coach Josh Heupel had plenty to say about it. Heupel met with reporters moments after he and the sixth-ranked Vols landed in the Miami area to start preparing for the Capital One Orange Bowl against seventh-ranked Clemson on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium — the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.
Lady Vols return to action Tuesday
The Lady Vols will leap right into competition after the holiday break with three games this week to close out non-conference play in 2022 and get SEC action underway on the road and at home. First up is Tennessee, 7-6, vs. Wofford, 9-3, with tipoff set for 6:32 p.m. Eastern...
atozsports.com
What Dabo Swinney said about preparing for Tennessee Vols’ up-tempo offense
The Clemson Tigers arrived in Miami on Christmas Eve for their upcoming Orange Bowl showdown with the Tennessee Vols. Upon arriving in Miami, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about the game and how his team has been preparing for Tennessee’s up-tempo offense that’s ranked No. 1 in the nation.
247Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Tennessee signed
Almost all of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee signed during the first day of the early signing period. Though it has not always been the case, Tennessee has become a fertile recruiting ground, with major programs extending offers to prospects all over the state. The University of Tennessee did well in its own state this cycle.
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?
Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
SEC Basketball: Tennessee, Georgia rise in latest 2022-23 power rankings
With non-conference action nearing an end, as well as SEC basketball conference play set to begin in the coming days, here is the latest update of our 2022-23 power rankings, headlined by a rise from both Tennessee and Georgia. Tennessee, Georgia rise in latest 2022-23 SEC basketball power rankings. 14....
247Sports
Purdue's Zach Edey and Tennessee's defense highlight college basketball's most impressive stats this season
With the regular season wrapping up, Purdue’s Zach Edey has been arguably the nation’s most impressive player this season. Through 11 games, the junior center leads the nation in rebounding and is the only player in college basketball averaging more than 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game.
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
radio7media.com
New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state
NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag show at the Tennessee Theatre. Voices and signs were raised along Gay Street ahead and during of the drag show. “The big thing is we’re talking about an arctic blast, but this is a blast from Hell,” Tennessee Pastors […]
The Best Tennessee Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
wpln.org
Tennessee Valley Authority says it’s suspending rolling blackouts as electric grid stabilizes
The electric grid has stabilized as temperatures warm up across the region, so the Tennessee Valley Authority has suspended rolling blackouts, which were occurring every hour for many customers. Power demand has surged since temperatures plummeted Thursday night set a new record for TVA, though the utility said it was...
THP: One dead, one injured from crash on Chapman Highway in Sevier Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead and one is injured from a crash on Chapman Highway on Dec. 23, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. One of the passengers from the second car, Mallory Jackson, 36, from Georgia, died in the crash, THP said. Gary Reagan, 46,...
1450wlaf.com
La Follette, Knox Rescue Squads spend morning searching for victims
STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Individuals said to be from Oliver Springs were spotted stranded before 4am Friday in sub-zero temperatures and wind chills below zero along New River not far from the Beech Fork Bridge. “A local saw them across the river where there’s no cellphone service, and...
TVA ends rolling blackouts again across East Tennessee
Due to the high demand for electricity, the TVA is beginning rolling blackouts for some towns, statements from multiple utility companies said.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0