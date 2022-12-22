ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

MnDOT road update at 11 am Saturday

(Willmar, MN). – At 11 am Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT released this road information. MnDOT has reopened many state highways throughout southwest Minnesota. However, several road segments remain closed or in a No Travel Advised status due to drifted snow and/or stranded vehicles. Blowing and drifting snow will continue to make travel difficult throughout the day and evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Overnight status for road closures in southwest Minnesota

Willmar, MN– At 5:30 pm on Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation released this road closure information. The majority of state highways in the twelve counties of southwest Minnesota District 8 remain closed or in a No Travel Advised status. See the updated listings below, which will remain in effect overnight. Road conditions will be reevaluated in the morning and posted to 511mn.org.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties

(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Hundreds of crashes reported around the state due to slippery roads

(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting over 200 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes yesterday morning. (Friday) Officials say that's just from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. People were injured in ten of those crashes, but no one has reportedly died. The Department of Transportation says most of the state's highways were covered in snow, but they're working to clear the roadways with treated salt.
MINNESOTA STATE
pipestonestar.com

Road update from MNDot-Sat., Dec. 24, 8:00 a.m.

WILLMAR, Minn. – (8:00 a.m.) Following an evening of strong winds, and blowing and drifting snow which created blizzard conditions, combined with stranded vehicles, most state highways in southwest Minnesota are impassable this morning. Vehicles that were stranded during the blizzard require towing so that MnDOT can get to the roads and clear them. Travelers who ventured out on closed roads this morning and became stranded have made the situation worse.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Snow Expected Sunday Afternoon, Evening

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow will make its way across Minnesota on Christmas Day and into the evening. Light to moderate snow will move into western and southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow should end by early Monday morning. Greatest accumulations are expected in southwest Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

MnDOT says drivers should change travel plans

(ABC 6 News) – With a major winter storm heading towards our area, holiday travel will be seeing major impacts. Many drivers originally planned to hit the road on Thursday or Friday, now anticipated to be the two worst days to travel. The current forecast is calling for dangerous,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota

UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesota100.com

MN State Patrol Urges Drivers To Prepare For Dangerous Road Conditions

The Minnesota State Patrol says drivers shouldn’t risk getting caught in the upcoming storm. The agency tweeted that road conditions will be dangerous in most parts of the state as snow begins to fall on Wednesday. Forecasters expect strong winds and blowing snow to pick up Thursday through Friday, which will make for even more challenging road conditions. The Department of Transportation tweeted that drivers should slow down, make way for snowplows, and check their website hitting the road.
MINNESOTA STATE
knuj.net

ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES

MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

A ‘ground blizzard’ is ahead for Minnesota — here’s what that means

Despite snowfall not being in our immediate forecast, blizzard conditions can be expected throughout Minnesota. As of Thursday night, many highways in southwest Minnesota were closed because of blowing snow leading to low visibility. The snow that did fall earlier in the week was light and fluffy. Now, with high wind speeds expected, “ground blizzard” conditions can be expected.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy