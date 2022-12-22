Read full article on original website
MnDOT road update at 11 am Saturday
(Willmar, MN). – At 11 am Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT released this road information. MnDOT has reopened many state highways throughout southwest Minnesota. However, several road segments remain closed or in a No Travel Advised status due to drifted snow and/or stranded vehicles. Blowing and drifting snow will continue to make travel difficult throughout the day and evening.
Overnight status for road closures in southwest Minnesota
Willmar, MN– At 5:30 pm on Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation released this road closure information. The majority of state highways in the twelve counties of southwest Minnesota District 8 remain closed or in a No Travel Advised status. See the updated listings below, which will remain in effect overnight. Road conditions will be reevaluated in the morning and posted to 511mn.org.
SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties
(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
Wisconsin State Trooper struck by pick-up truck during severe winter weather
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control during severe winter weather. In a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. on Christmas...
Hundreds of crashes reported around the state due to slippery roads
(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting over 200 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes yesterday morning. (Friday) Officials say that's just from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. People were injured in ten of those crashes, but no one has reportedly died. The Department of Transportation says most of the state's highways were covered in snow, but they're working to clear the roadways with treated salt.
Holiday Storm Causing Road Closures/Travel Advisories/Canceled Flights
Two hundred million Americans are under some kind of weather watch, warning or advisory…as a line of storms that includes everything from rain to blizzard conditions is sweeping across a big swath of the country, ahead of what’s forecast to be the coldest Christmas in years. The Minnesota...
Blizzard causing drifts 'as long and as tall as semi trucks' in Minnesota
A ground blizzard is raging in southern Minnesota on Friday and reports from law enforcement near the City of Winthrop say there are snow drifts the size of semi trucks. "Local law enforcement are reporting drifts as long and as tall as semi trucks on [Highways] 15 and 19 and ARE NOT PASSABLE," the City of Winthrop reported.
Road update from MNDot-Sat., Dec. 24, 8:00 a.m.
WILLMAR, Minn. – (8:00 a.m.) Following an evening of strong winds, and blowing and drifting snow which created blizzard conditions, combined with stranded vehicles, most state highways in southwest Minnesota are impassable this morning. Vehicles that were stranded during the blizzard require towing so that MnDOT can get to the roads and clear them. Travelers who ventured out on closed roads this morning and became stranded have made the situation worse.
Snow Expected Sunday Afternoon, Evening
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow will make its way across Minnesota on Christmas Day and into the evening. Light to moderate snow will move into western and southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow should end by early Monday morning. Greatest accumulations are expected in southwest Minnesota...
MnDOT says drivers should change travel plans
(ABC 6 News) – With a major winter storm heading towards our area, holiday travel will be seeing major impacts. Many drivers originally planned to hit the road on Thursday or Friday, now anticipated to be the two worst days to travel. The current forecast is calling for dangerous,...
Snowy Christmas Day in Minnesota: Where and how much?
Snow will spread into Minnesota from the Dakotas on Christmas Day and deliver a plowable snowfall for parts of the state, with the bulk of the flakes flying during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday. "Light to moderate snow will move into western and southern MN this afternoon and evening....
Minnesota road conditions amid blizzard-like conditions [8 a.m. update]
FOX 9's Hannah Flood takes a look at road conditions around Minnesota at 8 a.m. Friday. Much of the area is under a winter weather warning or blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Saturday due to blowing and drifting snow.
Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota
UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
MN State Patrol Urges Drivers To Prepare For Dangerous Road Conditions
The Minnesota State Patrol says drivers shouldn’t risk getting caught in the upcoming storm. The agency tweeted that road conditions will be dangerous in most parts of the state as snow begins to fall on Wednesday. Forecasters expect strong winds and blowing snow to pick up Thursday through Friday, which will make for even more challenging road conditions. The Department of Transportation tweeted that drivers should slow down, make way for snowplows, and check their website hitting the road.
ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES
MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
VIVIAN, S.D. - Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens...
Lost income, cold horses, full truck stops: How storm is affecting Minnesotans
As the winter storm moves through Minnesota, closing highways and snarling holiday travel plans, Minnesotans continue to push through the wind and cold. Here are some experiences we’ve heard from Minnesotans around the state. Stuck at the truck stop. Brenda Boje, manager at Blue Line Junction in Worthington, said...
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
Winter storm update: Rescues reported as blizzard conditions bury highways in parts of Minnesota
A view of downtown as the sun sets on Friday in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News. December 23, 2022 - Updated: 6:15 p.m. from MPR News. Highways across a large swath of south-central and southwest Minnesota remained closed Friday as winds strengthened and sent freshly fallen snow airborne — leading to whiteout conditions.
A ‘ground blizzard’ is ahead for Minnesota — here’s what that means
Despite snowfall not being in our immediate forecast, blizzard conditions can be expected throughout Minnesota. As of Thursday night, many highways in southwest Minnesota were closed because of blowing snow leading to low visibility. The snow that did fall earlier in the week was light and fluffy. Now, with high wind speeds expected, “ground blizzard” conditions can be expected.
