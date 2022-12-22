Raiders running back Josh Jacobs wasn’t shy about sharing his feelings about the team after last Saturday’s loss to the Steelers. Jacobs said their latest close loss was “bullshit” and was critical of the team for not running the ball more on a cold night in Pittsburgh, calling it “a factor on everybody involved, top to bottom.” Jacobs went on to say he’s “tired of dealing with” coming in and busting “my ass and I see the guys busting their ass and the result is not there.”

2 HOURS AGO