Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
Sporting News
Broncos' Dalton Risner explains heated confrontation with Brett Rypien over a Russell Wilson sack
The Broncos can simply not be tamed. Nathaniel Hackett's squad continues to circle the drain, as the first year of the Russell Wilson era in Denver never quite got off the runway, leading to a 4-11 record entering Week 17. Frustrations over the lost season again boiled over on Christmas.
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, other 49ers react to 37-20 win vs. Commanders
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and others spoke with reporters after Saturday's 37-20 win against the Washington Commanders. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "The only thing we had from...
NBC Sports
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games
The Denver Broncos are making another head coaching change. Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday, just 15 games after taking over as coach. The Broncos are 4-11 after a demoralizing 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day. The Broncos entered 2022 with playoff -- and even Super Bowl --...
49ers’ dominant defense gets even stronger with key injury update
The San Francisco 49ers received a major boost to their already impressive defense. San Francisco officially activated DT Javon Kinlaw from the IR to the 53-man roster, per Field Yates. The 49ers have done a tremendous job of overcoming an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. Most teams would not be in the...
Jets' Mike White medically cleared to play, expected to start vs. Seahawks: report
The Jets' playoff hopes received a boost when the team learned that doctors cleared quarterback Mike White. He is expected to be in the lineup when the team plays the Seahawks.
NBC Sports
Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play'
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones tripped Apple while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a fumble by Jones into the end zone. The play was blown dead, but Jones still inexplicably took Apple down by the legs away from the play.
NBC Sports
How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
NBC Sports
Johnson reportedly out for rest of regular season
Eagles Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a torn tendon in his abdomen and is expected to miss the final two games of the regular season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The Eagles hope Johnson will be able to return for the playoffs. This is huge blow to the...
NBC Sports
Eagles snap counts: A lot of Quez Watkins in loss to Cowboys
Sifting through the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys and one thing that stands out is how much Quez Watkins played and how poorly things went when Gardner Minshew targeted him. Watkins on Saturday afternoon played 51 snaps (72%) against the Cowboys. That’s his second highest total and percentage...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels on Josh Jacobs: He stands for the right things, he wants to win
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs wasn’t shy about sharing his feelings about the team after last Saturday’s loss to the Steelers. Jacobs said their latest close loss was “bullshit” and was critical of the team for not running the ball more on a cold night in Pittsburgh, calling it “a factor on everybody involved, top to bottom.” Jacobs went on to say he’s “tired of dealing with” coming in and busting “my ass and I see the guys busting their ass and the result is not there.”
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh on playoff berth impacting Lamar Jackson plan: Players play when they’re healthy
The Ravens and Bengals are divisional rivals, but the Bengals did their fellow AFC North team a solid on Saturday. Cincinnati’s win over the Patriots assured the Ravens of a playoff berth because the Ravens were able to beat the Falcons 17-9 at home. The win came with Tyler Huntley as quarterback because Lamar Jackson was sidelined for the third straight week with a knee injury and head coach John Harbaugh was asked after the game whether sewing up a postseason spot will change the team’s plans for Jackson.
NBC Sports
Twitter flames Tua Tagovailoa after fourth-quarter collapse
It was a Christmas to forget for the Miami Dolphins. Entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Miami was in prime position to make the postseason. But after a 26-20 loss dropped the Dolphins to 8-7 – their fourth straight loss – the playoffs are looking less likely. Miami still holds the final AFC wild card spot, though there are four teams lingering one game back (Patriots, Jets, Titans, Steelers).
saturdaytradition.com
George Kittle produces multiple TDs in back-to-back games for San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle is scorching right now, and that’s good news for a San Francisco 49ers offense gearing up for a hopeful run through the NFL Playoffs. Through Kittle’s first 11 games of the 2022 season, the Iowa product and star tight end had 500 yards receiving but just 4 touchdowns. That has changed since quarterback Brock Purdy entered the lineup.
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: One big failure wrecked winnable game
The Eagles utterly fell apart on Saturday in Dallas, losing a perfectly winnable game despite missing the leading MVP candidate. If you'd told any Eagles fans that they'd torment the Cowboys for 58 minutes before losing a close one, they probably would've taken that result. But this game was right...
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in big win over Commanders
SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan admitted he was frustrated that the 49ers were tied at halftime with the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But the 49ers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to begin to take control of a 37-20 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The Commanders stayed around...
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals how facing Bosa in 49ers practice helps him now
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has praised rookie quarterback Brock Purdy for his composure under center, which might come from seeing one of the NFL’s best pass rushers in practice. Purdy faced plenty of pressure from the Washington Commanders on Saturday in the 49ers’ 37-20 win at Levi’s Stadium. Nonetheless,...
NBC Sports
Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff race after beating Commanders
The 49ers took care of business with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. With their eighth straight win, the 49ers kept pace with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed and closed the gap on the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed. The...
NBC Sports
How Shanahan hilariously used Deebo to fire up McCloud's TD
Kyle Shanahan asked Ray-Ray McCloud to do his best Deebo Samuel impression on Saturday -- and he delivered. As Samuel recovers from a sprained knee and ankle, Shanahan called a Samuel play for McCloud and the 26-year-old made the most of it in the 49ers’ 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Purdy-Kittle connection leads to history for 49ers tight end
For the second straight week, the Brock Purdy-George Kittle connection produced two touchdowns, leading the 49ers to a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. Since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback for Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in...
Comments / 0