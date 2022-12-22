Read full article on original website
Tearful Kim Kardashian Says Co-Parenting With Kanye West Is “Really F--king Hard”
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian Still Includes Kanye West in Family Events. Kim Kardashian is opening up about the complexities of co-parenting with ex Kanye West. Nearly one month after the former couple finalized their divorce, the SKIMS founder—who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the Yeezy designer—is giving her thoughts on their dynamic when it comes to their four children.
Here's Every Detail From the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Iconic Christmas Eve Party Yet
Can't keep up with all the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas content? Don't worry, we've got you covered. For the family's annual Christmas Eve celebration, host Kourtney Kardashian absolutely sleighed, decking the halls with red Christmas trees, red balloons and—if you're sensing a theme here—red lights. But that certainly was not all the festive bash, planned by Mindy Weiss, featured. Because did we mention there was also a ball pit, balloon animals and a chance to meet with Santa?
Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5...
Finneas Addresses Billie Eilish’s 10-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Watch: Billie Eilish Gets Birthday Kiss from BF Jesse Rutherford. Finneas just wants Billie Eilish to be happier than ever. The musician addressed a social media user who criticized his sister Billie's relationship with Jesse Rutherford, who is 10 years her senior. The person reposted one of Finneas' TikToks and wrote, "Your sister's dating a 31 year old man and your music is s--tty."
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
See Khloe Kardashian's Family Christmas Photo With Baby Boy and True Thompson
Watch: Is Khloe Kardashian Sleeping With Tristan Thompson? She Says... Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5 months, for Christmas. In the...
See Kylie Jenner’s “Most Special” Christmas Gift from Kris Jenner
Lovey did it again! Kris Jenner gave daughter Kylie Jenner the perfect Christmas present for a mom of two. Kylie, 25, revealed a photo of "the most special gift" on her Instagram Story Dec. 25,...
You Don't Want to Miss the Holiday Makeover Dwayne Johnson's Kids Gave Him
Watch: Dwayne Johnson Shares Hilarious Story of His Kids' Pranks. We bet Dwayne Johnson's kids are saying "you're welcome" after this makeover. On Dec. 23, the Black Adam actor revealed that his two young daughters with wife Lauren Hashian—Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4—gave him a festive makeover ahead of the Christmas weekend. After playfully calling his kids "tornados," the Moana star wrote on Instagram, "By 8am they insisted on giving 'Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas.'"
Why Kate Hudson Doesn't Really Care About the Nepotism Debate
Kate Hudson's knives aren't out when it comes to nepo babies. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress weighed in on the recent discourse about "nepotism babies" in Hollywood, after Vulture...
Emily Ratajkowski Kisses Jack Greer After Pete Davidson Outings
Emily Ratajkowski sealed this outing with a smooch. The model—who filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage—was spotted sharing a kiss with iggy...
See All the Adorable Celebrity Babies Who Made Their Arrival in 2022—Only 4 Are Nick Cannon's!
Watch: Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More. What a year it has been in the kids department for Hollywood's biggest stars. In 2022 alone, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rebel Wilson, Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence all became moms for the first time. And while each...
Once Again Reese Witherspoon Proves Her Genes Are Strong With Photo of Her Look-Alike Kids
Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!. We're sorry, we just hallucinated. Are we seeing four Gemini vegetarians images of Reese Witherspoon?. Yes, we know we talk a lot about how the actress' kids Ava Phillippe, 23, Deacon Phillippe, 19, and Tennessee Toth, 10, look just like her. But, in our defense, she keeps presenting us with more and more evidence.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrate Alabama on Her Birthday
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are pooshing to make sure Alabama Barker has the best birthday. The influencer turned 17 on Dec. 24, and so, both her father and his wife showered the teen...
Pete Davidson Has a Slam Dunk Christmas With His Younger Sister Casey
Watch: Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski SPOTTED at Knicks Game. In Pete Davidson's stocking this morning? Tickets to the Knicks game. On Christmas, the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, and his sister Casey Davidson, 25, sat courtside at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks played the Philadelphia 76ers. (Also sitting front row for the game, which ultimately saw the Knicks lose 119-112? The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, his girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg and Questlove.)
