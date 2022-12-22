Trophy Room: the new cocktail experience set to open inside 'Wren & Wolf'

Teddy Myers and Thor Nguyen, operating partners of Wren & Wolf will debut ‘Trophy Room’ inside the restaurant come 2023. Here’s what you need to know about this 90-minute experience that won’t allow phones inside its cocktail room.

NO PHONES AND GET ‘IMMERSED’

‘Trophy Room’ will have a vintage card catalog system like the ones you’d seen in the library many years ago. According to Nguyen, there will be locks on each individual box and guests with the key to the pertaining box with them inside to the bar that’ll be behind a curtain.

Trophy Room | Peter Bowden Rendering of the card catalog system.



“I think a lot of people are so attached to their phones that they’re really missing the human connection… I think we want to stress the idea that you can enjoy some conversation, enjoy some integrated environment, enjoy some great cocktails, and really have an experience that really sets us apart from other bars out there right now,” said Nguyen.

‘Celebrate cocktails’

The drinks are said to be memorable, so what’s on the menu? “There will be something for everybody,” said Myers who confirms that there will be a non-alcoholic section.

Nguyen states that they don’t plan on having a wine or beer program at the bar and they’re aiming to ‘celebrate cocktails, spirits, and the craft behind it.”

Over 20 different cocktails are expected to be on the menu.

NO PICTURES, JUST ‘REMEMBER’

It’s no secret that people love snapping pictures to post on their social media accounts, but now with that habit out what do the operating partners of the bar expect people to do?

‘ We think our cocktails are going to be so good that you’ll remember them and want to talk about them and not just take a picture to remember them,” said Myers to ABC15. “There is going to be the social media, Instagram [moment] in the hallway. So, in the back room, there’s a trophy case, there’s going to be over 7,000 bullets in a custom-like archway that you can take photos in front of, we’re building a custom bullet tiered chandelier: so, they’re very Instagram worthy.”

According to Myers, there’s going to be “little things that happen” during the 90-minute experience that they want the guest to experience; a projection mapping element is expected to occur, and they don’t want their guests to miss it.

IF YOU GO