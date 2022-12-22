ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

First warming center in Logan opens up ahead of freezing temperatures

By Mythili Gubbi
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
Freezing temperatures are expected to grip the state tonight, especially impacting people without a warm and safe place to call home. But, one organization in Cache Valley decided to help people in need and keep them away from the cold.

“It was so scary to see how many people were out when it was like single digits,” said Nicole Burnard, a social worker who volunteered to help people who were unsheltered get the resources they need. “I just couldn’t sleep at night knowing there were people out there and that there wasn't a place for them to go.”

Burnard founded the William A. Burnard Warming Center – named after her grandfather -- in Downtown Logan, opening for the first time this winter.

“There’s never been anything like this in cache valley before,” said Burnard. “This is the first thing that’s been able to provide this overnight emergency shelter.”

Every night, a multipurpose hall at St. Johns Episcopal Church transforms into a safe and warm place.

“To us, it seemed to be a no-brainer, especially to us in the idea of our service,” said Jason Samuel, Vicar of St. Johns Episcopal Church. “What we had to then of course is get down to the practicality of all the questions, well what about this, how do you do this, do we have things to make sure guests feel safe and working with the community, emergency services, all of these things, it took a lot of work.”

Open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., the facility is staffed with volunteers through the night to help, snacks and water available as well.

“We do have a local rec center and they sell like punch passes for showers so we have those available and we’re able to give those to guests as well as like a hygiene kit and a towel if they need one,” said Burnard.

And is open to anyone in need.

“I would hope that folks who might want to use the center know that we’re there and’s no judgment and we want to provide them with choice and a safe, warm place,” said Burnard.

They have 20 beds for now but can house about 40-45 people. It opened on December 9 and the goal is to continue serving till March.

“People like you and me who might not have the resources that we do or the supports that we do and so it’s just been fantastic to see them being inside and just being grateful,” said Burnard.

If you would like to learn more about the warming center or volunteer or donate to help, you can visit their website .

