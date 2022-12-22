ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Nueces County Animal Care Services in need of donations

By Illi-Anna Martinez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38N1Mw_0jqkcLmJ00

The Nueces County Animal Care Services needs your help ahead of the major cold snap.

They're in need of blankets and beds for the animals. Any donation is appreciated, including toys and food, but blankets and bedding is what's most needed.

Lisa Buckholt with Animal Care Services told KRIS 6 News that they're a little low on supplies and want to make sure they're prepared.

"We make sure that the kennels are clean, everything is well stocked, and most importantly that the animals are kept comfortable," Bockholt said.

If you'd like to help out, they're accepting donations until Thursday at 3 p.m.

You can drop off your donations at 4540 FM 892 in Robstown or if you have a donation that needs to be picked up, call (361)387-5701.

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi tamale shop goes mobile, sees increase in business

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can spot food trucks just about anywhere in town and there are even festivals dedicated to them. For the Huerta family, the decision to go mobile with their tamale business ended up being their saving grace. The family told 3NEWS they are generating more sales now than when they had their brick and mortar store front.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Live Oak man dies in IH-37 rollover crash on Christmas Eve

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Live Oak man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the evening of Dec. 24 in San Patricio County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 7:47 p.m. on IH-37 at MP-22. 33-year-old Christopher George Carrington was traveling in a red Ford F-150 in the northbound left lane of IH-37 when he overcorrecting to the right and entered a grassy shoulder. Carrington's vehicle then proceeded into a side-skid, which caused the vehicle to rollover multiple times before coming to a rest on IH-37 at MP-22.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Corpus Christi Winter Closure Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – All City of Corpus Christi non-essential offices will be closed the week between Christmas and New Year's. Most offices will be closed beginning Monday, December 26, 2022, and reopen on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Public safety services such as Police, Fire, and EMS will...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy