Columbia, MO

KOMU

Veterans United hosts third year of Columbia's newest holiday tradition

COLUMBIA - Many holiday traditions came back this year after years of being limited or postponed due to the pandemic. However, Veterans United saw an opportunity for a new tradition amidst social distancing restrictions. VU's Bright Lights Holiday Nights returned in December for its third year. It's a drive-thru lights...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

City of Fulton encourages residents to conserve natural gas

FULTON - Severe weather across the country is putting tension on the nation's natural gas system. Due to this, the city of Fulton is encouraging residents to conserve natural gas as much as possible with the hopes that the effort will reduce the demand of the energy source. Winter weather...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Dec. 26

Mid-Missouri veterans remember 50 years since Vietnam War's largest bombing campaign. John Clark and Wayne Wallingford were 30,000 feet apart during Christmas of 1972. Clark, a U.S. Air Force pilot who had been shot down 5 years earlier, was a prisoner of war in Hanoi, the capital city of North Vietnam.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MSHP: 3 traffic fatalities recorded during Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over the Christmas counting period, which ran from 6 p.m. Dec. 23 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 26. No drownings or boating accidents were reported, which is significantly less than last year's holiday season, the highway patrol said. Of the...
FLORENCE, MO
KOMU

Chabad at MU celebrates Hanukkah early for students

COLUMBIA - Since Hanukkah lands during winter break for MU students this year, the Jewish organization Chabad decided to celebrate the holiday early. Rabbi Avromi Lapine said he wanted students to have the chance to celebrate with each other. "This year Hanukkah falls out during break, and we didn't want...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Boone County property taxes are due Dec. 31

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County property taxes are due on Dec. 31. Brian McCollum, the collector of revenue, reminded taxpayers of the due date ina press release Tuesday afternoon. However, the last day to pay them in person at the collector's office is Friday by 5 p.m. The office is...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Memorial Stadium sees 'significant' damage after water pipe burst

COLUMBIA - Several buildings on MU's campus were damaged over the weekend after water pipes burst, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi. The pipes burst on Christmas Eve, leading to damage at Memorial Stadium, residence halls and other unidentified buildings, Basi told KOMU 8. MU does not currently have a damage cost estimate as assessment is ongoing, he said.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Florence woman dies in Christmas Eve crash on Highway 50

MORGAN COUNTY - A 26-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 50. Kristan Price, of Florence, drove into the westbound lanes while traveling on eastbound Highway 50 and struck another vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The second vehicle, driven by Trenton...
FLORENCE, MO
KOMU

Election filing for Jefferson City ends Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY - Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file for open Jefferson City seats in its city government. Election filing opened on Dec. 6. The following seats are up for election on April 4, 2023:. Mayor – citywide (four-year terms) Municipal judge – citywide (two-year terms)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

17-year-old male detained for property damage in Mexico

MEXICO - A juvenile was taken into custody Monday for property damage. The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) responded to the 800 block of West Monroe in reference to people with a gun around 8:44 a.m. Law enforcement learned the back window of an SUV was vandalized by a gun,...
MEXICO, MO

