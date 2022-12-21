Read full article on original website
KOMU
Veterans United hosts third year of Columbia's newest holiday tradition
COLUMBIA - Many holiday traditions came back this year after years of being limited or postponed due to the pandemic. However, Veterans United saw an opportunity for a new tradition amidst social distancing restrictions. VU's Bright Lights Holiday Nights returned in December for its third year. It's a drive-thru lights...
KOMU
Local 7-year-old girl puts together 400 donations for Operation Christmas Child
MONITEAU COUNTY - Abigail Porter, a 7-year-old from Moniteau County, packed 400 shoeboxes full of donations for children across the globe for Operation Christmas Child. Abigail started packing shoeboxes for the project when she was 3 years old. That year, she packed 50. She says her goal is to keep growing every year.
KOMU
State health department hosts respiratory illness testing in Jefferson City
MISSOURI - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is encouraging residents experiencing sick symptoms to get tested. The department posted a map of approved testing locations on Tuesday. There are 17 locations in the state. All of the locations test for COVID-19, RSV and the flu. One of...
KOMU
TARGET 8: Lack of overdose data makes action steps difficult for local health officials
COLUMBIA - As overdose deaths increase in Columbia and surrounding mid-Missouri areas, various organizations are stepping up to combat the issue. One of the most recent efforts centers around data. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) is the main entity in Columbia responsible for contextualizing data from the...
KOMU
City of Fulton encourages residents to conserve natural gas
FULTON - Severe weather across the country is putting tension on the nation's natural gas system. Due to this, the city of Fulton is encouraging residents to conserve natural gas as much as possible with the hopes that the effort will reduce the demand of the energy source. Winter weather...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Dec. 26
Mid-Missouri veterans remember 50 years since Vietnam War's largest bombing campaign. John Clark and Wayne Wallingford were 30,000 feet apart during Christmas of 1972. Clark, a U.S. Air Force pilot who had been shot down 5 years earlier, was a prisoner of war in Hanoi, the capital city of North Vietnam.
KOMU
MSHP: 3 traffic fatalities recorded during Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over the Christmas counting period, which ran from 6 p.m. Dec. 23 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 26. No drownings or boating accidents were reported, which is significantly less than last year's holiday season, the highway patrol said. Of the...
KOMU
Breakthru Beverage Missouri, Absolut Vodka to offer free New Year's rides
COLUMBIA - Across Missouri, Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Absolut Vodka will offer Missourians 2,000 free rides home in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. This offer will take place from 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, via Lyft. "Breakthru Beverage Missouri is...
KOMU
Chabad at MU celebrates Hanukkah early for students
COLUMBIA - Since Hanukkah lands during winter break for MU students this year, the Jewish organization Chabad decided to celebrate the holiday early. Rabbi Avromi Lapine said he wanted students to have the chance to celebrate with each other. "This year Hanukkah falls out during break, and we didn't want...
KOMU
Boone County property taxes are due Dec. 31
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County property taxes are due on Dec. 31. Brian McCollum, the collector of revenue, reminded taxpayers of the due date ina press release Tuesday afternoon. However, the last day to pay them in person at the collector's office is Friday by 5 p.m. The office is...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri veterans remember 50 years since Vietnam War's largest bombing campaign
COLUMBIA – John Clark and Wayne Wallingford were 30,000 feet apart during Christmas of 1972. Clark, a U.S. Air Force pilot who had been shot down 5 years earlier, was a prisoner of war in Hanoi, the capital city of North Vietnam. "That was probably the safest place you...
KOMU
Memorial Stadium sees 'significant' damage after water pipe burst
COLUMBIA - Several buildings on MU's campus were damaged over the weekend after water pipes burst, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi. The pipes burst on Christmas Eve, leading to damage at Memorial Stadium, residence halls and other unidentified buildings, Basi told KOMU 8. MU does not currently have a damage cost estimate as assessment is ongoing, he said.
KOMU
Florence woman dies in Christmas Eve crash on Highway 50
MORGAN COUNTY - A 26-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 50. Kristan Price, of Florence, drove into the westbound lanes while traveling on eastbound Highway 50 and struck another vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The second vehicle, driven by Trenton...
KOMU
Election filing for Jefferson City ends Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY - Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file for open Jefferson City seats in its city government. Election filing opened on Dec. 6. The following seats are up for election on April 4, 2023:. Mayor – citywide (four-year terms) Municipal judge – citywide (two-year terms)
KOMU
17-year-old male detained for property damage in Mexico
MEXICO - A juvenile was taken into custody Monday for property damage. The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) responded to the 800 block of West Monroe in reference to people with a gun around 8:44 a.m. Law enforcement learned the back window of an SUV was vandalized by a gun,...
KOMU
Motion for continuance filed for suspect in Jefferson City deadly bar shooting
COLE COUNTY − A motion for continuance was filed Tuesday for Damien Davis, a Kansas City man accused of killing two people at a Jefferson City bar in November. Davis is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
