Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com
AKA West Palm Residential Resort Opens in Downtown West Palm Seaside, Florida
AKA announced the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach’s central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the services of a luxury hotel.
WHAT HAPPENED IN VILLA BORGHESE DELRAY BEACH?
The Delray Beach Community Is The Talk Of Social Media, And One Homeowner Is Quite Upset… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know what specifically happened in Villa Borghese — a community in Delray Beach — but we do know that much like […]
Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant In Boca Raton Cited By State Of Florida
Fourteen Violations Logged During Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant at 7300 West Camino Real in Boca Raton was cited for 14 violations during an inspection by Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following is […]
WPBF News 25
Cold weather brings opportunity to see dozens of manatees up close at Manatee Lagoon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The cold weather in South Florida may be out of the ordinary, but it's a great opportunity to spot manatees atManatee Lagoon. More than 30 manatees were seen at the lagoon in West Palm Beach Monday morning, thanks to the warm water coming from the nearby Florida Power & Light power plant.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Drive Shack Opened In West Palm Seaside & It is A Golfer’s Paradise
The most interactive golf bay just arrived at West Palm Beach and it is a golfer’s paradise. Drive Shack is the new virtual-reality golf driving range located within a three-story building. This is the first Drive Shack in South Florida and the fourth in the country. The 60,000-square foot...
Christmas Mass Canceled Flights Into, Out Of South Florida
PBI Hit Hard With Cancellations, FLL and MIA Also Experiencing Christmas Blues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5 p.m. — As of 5 p.m. Christmas Day, there are now 73 flight cancellations at FLL with 279 delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no Christmas miracle for […]
WPBF News 25
Cancellations, delays at Palm Beach International Airport after Christmas
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Winter weather across the country is leading to flight delays and cancelations at Palm Beach International Airport. Flight Aware reported at least 20 cancelations and 107 delays at PBI as of 2:45 p.m. on Monday. "Right now, it’s delayed almost an hour and a...
West Palm Beach family serves up hot meals on cold Christmas
A downtown West Palm Beach family made sure more people in need got to enjoy Christmas dinner and had someone to share it with.
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seaside hosts Summer time in Paradise
The city of West Palm Beach has raised a glass to Summer in Paradise. The multimonth campaign, which began June 1, continues through Aug. 31 with free concerts, movies, fireworks and more. In addition to the special events, the Great Lawn (100 Clematis St.) also will offer pop-up photo opportunities....
west-palm-beach-news.com
New Kosher Restaurant in West Palm Seashore: “Kosher Chobee” • YeahThatsKosher
West Palm Beach lacks many of its own kosher establishments but makes up for it by being nearby kosher restaurant hub, Boca Raton, about 30 minutes south. Leading a new era for West Palm Beach is Kosher Chobee, a new meat restaurant, the city’s first. The restaurant is a ten-minute drive from PBI airport.
WPBF News 25
WATCH: Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Special
JUPITER, Fla. — Video above: 28th Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade. The 28th Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade took place along the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday, Dec. 3. More than 50 boats started at the Safe Harbor North Palm Beach Marina at 6 p.m. and made their way...
HYPOTHERMIA ALERT: Weather Service Warns Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Temperatures To Plunge…Wind Chill Could Drop To 30 Degrees Monday… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service has issued an exceptionally rare warning that hypothermia is possible is Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and inland Palm Beach County as temperatures are […]
southfloridareporter.com
Florida Is Still Cloudy And Chilly Today
Yesterday was cold…and it turns out we broke some records!. It was the coldest Christmas on record in terms of high temperatures at our climate sites. The Last time we had high temps this cold was in 2010 in Miami, Naples and Ft. Lauderdale and 1989 in Palm Beach.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at Nearly $9 Million, This Magnificent Waterfront Estate in Stuart Florida has Exceptional Access to Indian River Lagoon
6761 SE North Marina Way Home in Stuart, Florida for Sale. 6761 SE North Marina Way, Stuart, Florida is a magnificent waterfront estate just minutes to the Atlantic Ocean perfect for entertaining, enjoy sunsets and tropical breezes from covered patios and open terraces. This Home in Stuart offers 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6761 SE North Marina Way, please contact Stephanie Gray (Phone: 772-263-2888) & Patricia Kloiber (Phone: 772-260-6559) at Berkshire Hathaway Florida Realty for full support and perfect service.
No I-95 Boca Raton Closures This Week, Then It’s Going To Get Bad
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Construction on I-95 in Boca Raton will be on hiatus this week so motorists traveling for the holidays can do so without FDOT-caused delay. “To minimize impact to the traveling public during the holiday season,” said a spokesperson with […]
100 kids surprised with brand new bikes in Riviera Beach
One-hundred children from low income homes were surprised with new bicycles during an event on Christmas Eve in Riviera Beach.
luxury-houses.net
A $4.3 Million Green Home in Boca Raton with Solar Power and Smart Home Voice Activation is On The Market
7555 Mandarin Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 7555 Mandarin Drive, Boca Raton, Florida, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning co-architect Richard Meier. This is the unique home that is 100% solar powered and fully voice activated. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,1 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7555 Mandarin Drive, please contact Alejandro Jaramillo (Phone: 561-706-7985) at Balistreri Real Estate Inc for full support and perfect service.
cw34.com
Flight delays and cancellations still seen at PBI after busy holiday weekend
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Thousands of flight disruptions stranded travelers at airports for the holidays. As expected, delays and cancellations were seen Monday morning out of Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and other south Florida airports. One of the big reasons for the delays is because FAA...
porthole.com
BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS
“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
west-palm-beach-news.com
File Breaking Condominium Sale At The Bristol In West Palm Seaside Tops $3,364 Per Sq. Foot — PROFILE Miami
A 3-bedroom condo at The Bristol in West Palm Beach has just traded for $12,025,000, marking a record sale at the iconic condo tower at $3,364 per square foot. Samantha Curry and Daniel Ekerold with Douglas Elliman represented the seller, while Brooke Murphy and Kyle Blackmon of Compass represented the buyer.
