Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi Power Restoration Completed In Time For Christmas
(BIVN) – Power has been restored to all customers impacted by the recent kona low storm on Hawaiʻi island. Hawaiian Electric on Saturday said crews from the Big Island, O‘ahu and Maui worked through the night to complete repairs and restore power to the remaining customers in Waipiʻo Valley and pocket outages in the Honoka‘a area.
bigislandvideonews.com
Bird Named “Christmas” Highlights Hawaiian Honeycreeper Recovery Effort
(BIVN) – This holiday season, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources is telling the story of “Christmas” a native ʻakiapōlāʻau honeycreeper, and the ongoing efforts to save endemic Hawaiian birds from extinction. From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:. The fate of...
bigislandvideonews.com
“Giving Trees” Help Fullfill Wishes At Waikoloa
WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - The Hilton Waikoloa Village is hosting “giving trees” on property all season long in partnership with Special Olympics Hawaii. (BIVN) – Hilton Waikoloa Village is helping guests and employees to fulfill wishes for Special Olympics athletes, by hosting “giving trees” on property all season long.
Comments / 0