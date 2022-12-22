ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hawaiʻi Power Restoration Completed In Time For Christmas

(BIVN) – Power has been restored to all customers impacted by the recent kona low storm on Hawaiʻi island. Hawaiian Electric on Saturday said crews from the Big Island, O‘ahu and Maui worked through the night to complete repairs and restore power to the remaining customers in Waipiʻo Valley and pocket outages in the Honoka‘a area.
“Giving Trees” Help Fullfill Wishes At Waikoloa

WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - The Hilton Waikoloa Village is hosting “giving trees” on property all season long in partnership with Special Olympics Hawaii. (BIVN) – Hilton Waikoloa Village is helping guests and employees to fulfill wishes for Special Olympics athletes, by hosting “giving trees” on property all season long.
