wpde.com
Santee Cooper implements power outages every half hour due to freezing temps in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Unprecedented demand and other issues related to the arctic cold are threatening the reliability of the Santee Cooper electric grid, according to a release from Santee Cooper. As needed, Santee Cooper said the utility is implementing temporary managed and coordinated 30-minute rolling outages across their...
Recycling ribbon, tinsel could shut down Horry County Solid Waste facility
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The big trash bag filled with wrapping paper, ribbons and bows is a Christmas morning staple, but it is important to be mindful about where that waste is tossed out. Victoria Johnson, the recycling coordinator at Horry County Solid Waste Authority, said it can be tempting to throw all that […]
wpde.com
Making the holidays green and bright with Grinding of the Greens in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Christmas has come and gone but now you have to decide what to do with your Christmas tree. The Horry County Solid Waste Authority said they are encouraging people to take one extra step to make the holidays green and bright by recycling their trees after the season between Dec. 26 and Jan. 26.
WMBF
Duke Energy, Santee Cooper asking customers to conserve energy as temperatures remain low
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of utility companies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are taking more precautions to protect power grids as temperatures remain low on Christmas Eve. Duke Energy said it implemented rolling blackouts due to “unusually high energy demand.” Duke estimates around 500,000 customers...
wbtw.com
Sunshine and gradual warming throughout the week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is noticeably warmer this afternoon with temperatures making it to the mid-40s. Sunshine is going to be the main headline today and all throughout the workweek. Tonight, clear skies and temperatures will fall below freezing again, but still warmer than last night. Upper-20s...
WMBF
Protecting your pipes and home ahead of drop in temperatures
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Before you bundle up inside, there are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes do not freeze over and tips to warm up your home safely. Turn off or disconnect any outside pipes (Garden hose, outdoor shower) Keep a light trickle...
wpde.com
Horry Co. utility responds to rolling outages issued by central power companies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Temporary interruptions to some electric cooperative power services were implemented Saturday morning as South Carolina experiences unusually low temperatures. Horry Electric Co-op officials say freezing weather had already raised the demand for electricity to high levels, causing utilities to interrupt electricity service to businesses...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Duke Energy urge customers delay unnecessary energy use for the next 24 to 48hrs
CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Several areas throughout the Cape Fear have opened warming shelters as a result of Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts. A Duke Energy Alert to customers read: “The extremely low temperatures and high demand continue to place an unusual strain on the energy grid. Please consider powering down all nonessential devices and delaying unnecessary energy use for the next 24 – 48 hours to help avoid rotating outages in the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday. We understand this is a difficult ask given both the holidays and the cold temps, and we are grateful for your efforts.”
How to keep your HVAC running smoothly in cold weather
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As temperatures drop this weekend, that means more work for heaters. One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning in Myrtle Beach switched schedules around this holiday weekend to make sure there’s enough staff to cover the already increasing number of calls. Their main tip is to lower the dial so HVAC […]
Pawleys Island police respond to about 20 homes with broken water lines
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pawleys Island Police Department responded to more than a dozen homes with broken water lines Sunday afternoon. Police said there were about 20 homes that were discovered to have broken water lines and leaks due to the temperatures warming back up. The department thanked Midway Fire Rescue for assisting […]
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
wpde.com
1 person hospitalized after structure fire in Little River area, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a structure fire in the Little River area Sunday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR officials say crews responded to the 2000 block of D L Drive in Little River near the North Carolina-South Carolina border just after 8:30 p.m. after a camper and barn caught fire.
wbtw.com
Another night of extreme cold
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — Throughout the area, temperatures were very slow to warm up throughout the day. Early this morning Lumberton reached 16 degrees which ties the low-temperature record from 1975. Florence and Lumberton only warmed to 29 degrees today and that is also a record. Both cities achieved the coldest-high temperature for December 24th.
WMBF
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded late Friday to a three-alarm at a resort in the North Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes near Briarcliffe Acres. HCFR added that a second and...
wbtw.com
The 10 biggest local news stories in 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2022 was another big year for local news stories in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. News13 compiled a list of the 10 biggest local news stories for 2022, based on a few different factors, including web traffic analytics, amount of coverage and community interest.
wpde.com
People bundling up across Pee Dee as temperatures drop
WPDE — People across the Pee Dee are bundling up and dressing in layers as temperatures drop. Dennis Rawls said he's a native of New York but now lives in Darlington. Rawls said he never expected it to get this cold so soon in South Carolina. NEW: Conway mom...
PHOTOS: Crews respond to apartment building fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an apartment building fire Saturday in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Grey Fox Lane near Carolina Forest, HCFR said. The fire was extinguished by sprinklers, according to HCFR. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. […]
counton2.com
DNR officers rescue boater near Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rescued a boater in distress Friday night. According to DNR, the man was rescued after his boat began taking on water near the Santee Coastal Reserve. He was returned to his vehicle, where EMS was...
wpde.com
Horry Co. non-profit serves more than 30,000 lbs of food to those in need this Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the season for giving and it's been the mission of a local non-profit for decades to provide free holiday meals to those in need. This is the 34th year Community Christmas Dinner is providing free meals to the Horry County community. With an...
WMBF
Grand Strand pet owner donates $30,000 worth of supplies to Horry County animal shelters
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shelters across Horry County have reported issues with overcrowding. They say during the holidays, they see an increase in pet surrenders but do not have the space or the resources to take in animals. Grand Strand pet owner, Jennifer Archer, saw this demand and...
