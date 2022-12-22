Read full article on original website
Sunday night snow, then warming for end of 2022: Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, December 24
Weather conditions – and travel conditions – have improved as we have moved into Christmas weekend. The blizzard warning have all ended as the blowing snow has diminished. Wind Chill advisories remain in place, because although the winds are lighter, the air is bitterly cold. Air temperatures will remain below zero except for the SW part of South Dakota. Sioux Falls actually warmed above zero for the first time since Wednesday afternoon.
Christmas tree drop off; death investigation; ‘warm’ Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Monday, December 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Special agents with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, who are handling the latest officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls, say their investigation is going to take time.
Weather impacting last minute holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday marks just two days until Christmas, and what are generally prime last-minute shopping days are being impacted by the severe winter weather that’s hit the region. Nancy Savage is the owner of Child’s Play Toys in downtown Sioux Falls. She says the...
Great Bear Ski Valley opens for season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extended stretch of snow and cold has one Sioux Falls business grinning from ear to ear. With a fresh coat of snow covering the hill, Great Bear Ski Valley is open for the season. “This is the first time in 30 years we’ve...
What are sun dogs?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sun dogs were a big topic this week was they are any day it gets very cold. Sun dogs become a major topic when we get cold around KELOLAND. Sun dogs can also be known as mock suns or sun halos. Similarly, there are sun pillars, which form at sunrise or sunset, when the ice crystals fall and refract the sun’s rays.
How do all-day outdoor workers stay warm in severe winter weather?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While all humans are strictly advised by both meteorologists and medical experts to stay indoors entirely when winter weather conditions are as frigid and severe as they are in the Upper Midwest this week, those who work outdoor jobs all day and everyday have no choice.
Sioux Falls ice rinks open for the season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With slightly warmer temperatures in Sioux Falls, now is the perfect time to break out the ice skates for the season. Monday, the City of Sioux Falls opened the outdoor ice-skating rinks for the season and they were already filled with people enjoying their day off after Christmas.
Outdoor activities in, around Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It will be warmer this week than last week so if the kids are home from school, adults have some time off from work or relatives are in town, it’s a chance to get outside. The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has...
Stranded in Sioux Falls for Christmas
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Truck drivers, who’ve been stranded for days by the ground blizzard in KELOLAND, are starting to get their rigs rolling again now that sections of the interstates are gradually re-opening. But the delay has set many of them so far behind, they aren’t going to make it home in time for Christmas. Truckers at Love’s Travel Stop in Sioux Falls say that while being stranded is disappointing, it’s the safest option under these conditions.
Good Earth State Park featured on CBS Sunday Morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Earth State Park was featured on CBS Sunday Morning’s “Do Nothing for Two Minutes” segment this Christmas. KELOLAND’s Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the winter wonderland. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured...
Blizzard, deadly wind chills continue; Authorities say stay home if you can
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) —Many roads are closed or impassable this morning. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says several vehicles were left stranded in roadways after deputies rescued occupants. They warn if you do get stranded, stay with your vehicle and be prepared to be there awhile. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says, for essential workers, Cliff Avenue seems to be the only open road in the county.
Sundogs appear in frigid cold
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a little beauty in the sky when the actual temperatures outside fall below zero and wind chill temperatures reach minus 40 degrees. Sundogs can be seen at other times of the year but they are most vivid in frigid, cold air. You can see some photos of sundogs sent to KELOLAND News in the slideshow below.
Xcel suggests the ideal thermostat temperature during cold front
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy has provided customers steps for managing energy use and saving on energy bills during this week’s severe cold. Xcel offered the following tips for saving on energy:. Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower. Adjust...
Santa Claus visits families in Sioux Falls this Christmas season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Santa Claus made his way around the globe for Christmas, and that included some stops in Sioux Falls to see kids and add some extra Christmas cheer. Brandon Timmerman (who will be referred to as “Santa” in this story) has been visiting people for...
SDSU's Paige Meyer returns
The holiday season is always a busy one for shelters across Sioux Falls. The string of weather the are has seen has placed a strain on getting winter clothes out to those in need.
How to have a green Christmas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you open your gifts from Santa, you might be wondering what to do with the torn-up wrapping paper and bows. “As you’re opening gifts, you might have wrapping paper, bows and ribbons that you want to be disposing of properly. So thinking about what wrapping paper can be recycled is really important. So anything that is regular paper that can be ripped, there’s this rippable test, if it can be ripped it’s just regular paper and that can go in the recycle bin,” Holly Meier, the sustainability coordinator for the City of Sioux Falls, said.
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
Seasonal shopping continues in SD, store reps say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From Sioux Falls to Aberdeen, people may be exchanging holiday gifts, but others are still shopping. “A lot of people postponed Christmas until New Year’s weekend,” said Alissa Battest, the daughter of the owners of the Hitch’n Post Western Wear in Aberdeen.
Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties pull plows, maintain No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Highway Department has pulled the majority of their plows off the roads. The Minnehaha County Highway Department will be pulling their plows at 1:30 p.m. Friday. This is due to reduced visibility and vehicles still stuck on the county highways....
ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES
MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
