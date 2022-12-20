ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiipublicradio.org

Blangiardi requests deadline extension to name next Oʻahu landfill

With time running out, City and County of Honolulu officials requested a two-year extension to name a new municipal landfill site. Mayor Rick Blangiardi, in a Friday afternoon press conference alongside the city’s Director of Department of Environmental Services Roger Babcock, submitted the formal request to the Honolulu Planning Commission one week ahead of the end-of-year deadline.
Navy requests 'closure-in-place' plan for Red Hill underground fuel tanks

An independent contractor has recommended a closure in place for the Navy Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, an estimated $119 million project that'd take about three years once the facility is defueled. But the Navy's plan is still up for the state Department of Health’s approval following its review...
Draft agreement between EPA and Navy outlines tentative Red Hill defueling

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is finalizing its order to the Navy about how the Red Hill fuel storage facility should be shut down. The proposed administrative consent order was signed Tuesday. The order stems from the Red Hill fuel leak in November 2021 that contaminated the drinking water of...
