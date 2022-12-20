Read full article on original website
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hear from conservationists who go to the extreme to protect Hawaiʻi's native plants
A typical day for botanist Ane Bakutis involves finding endangered plants, collecting seeds, and of course, rappelling off some of the tallest sea cliffs in the world. “I've been in some really hairy situations where I've had to ask myself, is this really worth it to save a species, to save the biodiversity of Hawaiʻi?” said Bakutis.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Life isn't so 'ruff:' Honolulu ranks in top 10 for best cities to own a dog
Honolulu was ranked 9th for best cities to be a dog owner, according to a recent study by U.S. News and World Report. The report listed Portland, Oregon as the best place. Walkability, available veterinary services and weather were some of the factors accounted for in the national ranking. The...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Blangiardi requests deadline extension to name next Oʻahu landfill
With time running out, City and County of Honolulu officials requested a two-year extension to name a new municipal landfill site. Mayor Rick Blangiardi, in a Friday afternoon press conference alongside the city’s Director of Department of Environmental Services Roger Babcock, submitted the formal request to the Honolulu Planning Commission one week ahead of the end-of-year deadline.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Navy requests 'closure-in-place' plan for Red Hill underground fuel tanks
An independent contractor has recommended a closure in place for the Navy Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, an estimated $119 million project that'd take about three years once the facility is defueled. But the Navy's plan is still up for the state Department of Health’s approval following its review...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Local homesharing organization offers solutions to high housing costs, social isolation
Homesharing Hawaiʻi is hoping to help solve the housing crunch and build community, one home at a time. The nonprofit matches individuals seeking a home with people who have a home to share. It believes homesharing is a way not only to address the high cost of housing, but...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Draft agreement between EPA and Navy outlines tentative Red Hill defueling
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is finalizing its order to the Navy about how the Red Hill fuel storage facility should be shut down. The proposed administrative consent order was signed Tuesday. The order stems from the Red Hill fuel leak in November 2021 that contaminated the drinking water of...
