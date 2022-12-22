ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Greens recalled from PA Wegmans due to Salmonella

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple greens are now being taken off of Wegmans store shelves in Pennsylvania due to Salmonella. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on Dec. 23, Wegmans Food Markets has issued a "voluntary recall" on multiple products including micro-greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass.
Pennsylvania technical schools seeing increased interest and enrollment

With money from the Wolf Administration, a handful of technical schools received state grant money, including Dauphin County Technical School, which received $50,000. The school’s administrative director, Dr. Karen Pflugh, said the money will be used to keep the school up to industry standards, as the interest for technical schools increases.
PJM ends request for energy conservation in PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | PJM has officially stated that the need for energy conservation due to the bitter chills, has ended. According to the company, the request ended on Christmas at 9:30 a.m. PJM says they do not see further issues arising on Dec. 25 as...
Pennsylvania Treasury bans TikTok

HARRISBURG, Pa — The FBI has declared the viral app, TikTok, owned by ByteDance in Beijing, China, a national security concern. As a result, several Pennsylvania government agencies are taking steps to protect sensitive information. One of those departments is the Pennsylvania Treasury, which is banning TikTok on all...
