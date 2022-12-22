ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Burst water pipe floods No Kill Louisville, hampers ability to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A burst pipe drenched a warehouse full of food belonging to No Kill Louisville Animal Rescue & Pet Food Bank. The food is handed out monthly to low-income pet owners. "This entire area was raining, almost like there was standing water upstairs," said Jeremy Ficklin, director...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Historic transplant recipient celebrates holiday progress

GRAHAM, Ky. (WEHT) – On December 22, 2022, Muhlenberg County native Michael Munday celebrated the 9 month mark of a first-of-its-kind surgery in the state of Kentucky. In July, Eyewitness News met with Munday in Louisville as he was reunited with his physicians. Munday met with us again during the holiday season to share his […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Organizations delivering essentials to homeless Kentuckians ahead of bitter cold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Thursday night's severe winter weather, several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. What You Need To Know. Several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. Louisville's Veterans Club is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Winter storm not stopping last minute Christmas shoppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday’s winter storm, asking everyone to stay indoors and avoid travel. But many last-minute Christmas shoppers weren’t deterred. Since then, Beshear said the storm has claimed the lives of three Kentuckians. Two of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Biblical exposition workshop returning to Louisville in February

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Third Avenue Baptist Church will host a three-day workshop on biblical exposition, focusing on the Gospel of Mark and providing practical instruction, persuasive preaching and small group practice. The workshop is intended to promote the growth of the gospel of Christ throughout the world by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

‘Operation White Flag’ helps homeless community find warmth in freezing temps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Christmas weekend is looking to be one of the coldest in decades, with forecasts showing 80 percent of the nation below freezing temperatures. An arctic blast is set to approach many areas within Kentucky and Indiana, with the WAVE Storm Tracking Team calling Thursday and Friday Alert Days with flash freezing, snow and icy roads expected.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Clarksville emergency officials issue carbon monoxide alert for local residents

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert to local residents regarding a dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana. Officials said the issue is so severe, an emergency command center has been set up at the Clarksville Fire Department headquarters. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WQAD

Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
KENTUCKY STATE

