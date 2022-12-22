LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Christmas weekend is looking to be one of the coldest in decades, with forecasts showing 80 percent of the nation below freezing temperatures. An arctic blast is set to approach many areas within Kentucky and Indiana, with the WAVE Storm Tracking Team calling Thursday and Friday Alert Days with flash freezing, snow and icy roads expected.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO