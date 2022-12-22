Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Burst water pipe floods No Kill Louisville, hampers ability to help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A burst pipe drenched a warehouse full of food belonging to No Kill Louisville Animal Rescue & Pet Food Bank. The food is handed out monthly to low-income pet owners. "This entire area was raining, almost like there was standing water upstairs," said Jeremy Ficklin, director...
WLKY.com
Volunteers feed people in Hardin County suffering food insecurity for Christmas
RADCLIFF, Ky. — On Sunday, the Colvin Community Center in Radcliff hosted the third annual Tanya Seabrook Christmas dinner. City Councilwoman Tanya Seabrook started the free dinner to help those struggling during the holidays in Hardin county. Seabrook died in December 2020. After Seabrook's death, Chef Maria Bell asked...
Historic transplant recipient celebrates holiday progress
GRAHAM, Ky. (WEHT) – On December 22, 2022, Muhlenberg County native Michael Munday celebrated the 9 month mark of a first-of-its-kind surgery in the state of Kentucky. In July, Eyewitness News met with Munday in Louisville as he was reunited with his physicians. Munday met with us again during the holiday season to share his […]
'I feel like this is a blessing for me': Louisville Broadbent Arena used as warming shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local organization has been working tirelessly to provide a safe environment for people struggling to escape the cold. Another Way connects unhoused individuals with resources that aim to end poverty and guide individuals to self-sufficiency. Volunteers converted the Broadbent Arena, located at 937 Phillips Ln.,...
Wave 3
Water pipe bursts in No-Kill Louisville animal rescue, pet food bank
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No-Kill Louisville Animal Rescue and Pet Food Bank suffered a great setback on Sunday. According to a post from No-Kill Louisville, a water pipe in the space above the above their pet food bank broke, causing the room to flood. “Well it looks like it was...
spectrumnews1.com
Organizations delivering essentials to homeless Kentuckians ahead of bitter cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Thursday night's severe winter weather, several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. What You Need To Know. Several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. Louisville's Veterans Club is...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana non-profits host a Christmas Party to help kids in need with trauma
Bardstown Road candy shop owners pack Christmas candy boxes for Ronald McDonald House. Bardstown Road candy shop owners pack Christmas candy boxes for Ronald McDonald House. Travel misery at Louisville airport following winter storm. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST. Travel misery at Louisville airport following winter storm.
spectrumnews1.com
Winter storm not stopping last minute Christmas shoppers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday’s winter storm, asking everyone to stay indoors and avoid travel. But many last-minute Christmas shoppers weren’t deterred. Since then, Beshear said the storm has claimed the lives of three Kentuckians. Two of the...
WLKY.com
'Dangerous carbon monoxide issue': At least 4 people hospitalized in southern Indiana due to effects
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — UPDATE:Although Clarksville Fire Department officials are still working to determine the cause of today's carbon monoxide issues, Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said the number of calls related to this incident have dropped dramatically as of noon. They are ending their emergency status and returning to normal operations.
wdrb.com
Goodwill's Excel Center on Preston Highway helps adults complete high school education
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A one-of-a-kind school in Kentucky opened a few months ago that's giving adults a second chance at getting a high school diploma. The Excel Center's mission is to use education to help people achieve their goals, but when you step into the classrooms you won't find typical high school students filling the seats.
kentuckytoday.com
Biblical exposition workshop returning to Louisville in February
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Third Avenue Baptist Church will host a three-day workshop on biblical exposition, focusing on the Gospel of Mark and providing practical instruction, persuasive preaching and small group practice. The workshop is intended to promote the growth of the gospel of Christ throughout the world by...
Wave 3
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Snow, sub-zero temperatures hit downtown Louisville
Sam Draut is an award winning journalist from Louisville, Ky. with honors from SPJ and KPA. Prior to his time at WDRB, he served as editor of The Oldham Era. He graduated from the University of Louisville's College of Business School.
Wave 3
Metro Snow Team continues road treatment, roads in ‘good driving condition’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Snow Team announced it is making a second pass over snow routes treating slick spots. According to the Louisville Department of Public Works, the team worked throughout Sunday evening to treat roadways and to close out coverage from the weekend storm. Metro’s roadways are...
WLKY.com
More than 40 homes in this Louisville neighborhood go all out for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for spots to check out Christmas lights this week, make sure to add this Louisville neighborhood. Residents in Windemere Place have gone all out with Christmas decorations and lights. The neighborhood is on Ashfield Lane near Hikes Point. This has been a tradition...
Wave 3
‘Operation White Flag’ helps homeless community find warmth in freezing temps
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Christmas weekend is looking to be one of the coldest in decades, with forecasts showing 80 percent of the nation below freezing temperatures. An arctic blast is set to approach many areas within Kentucky and Indiana, with the WAVE Storm Tracking Team calling Thursday and Friday Alert Days with flash freezing, snow and icy roads expected.
Wave 3
Thousands raised for former Holy Cross teachers after being rescued from fire in PRP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire in Pleasure Ridge Park sent two women to the hospital Friday morning after neighbors and firefighters rescued them from their home. The women, Sister Maryann Tarquinio and Ms. Mary Burks, were identified as two recently retired Holy Cross High School teachers. The Holy Cross...
Wave 3
Clarksville emergency officials issue carbon monoxide alert for local residents
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert to local residents regarding a dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana. Officials said the issue is so severe, an emergency command center has been set up at the Clarksville Fire Department headquarters. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters...
WQAD
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
WLKY.com
Firefighters work in frigid conditions to control 3 Bullitt County outbuilding fires on Christmas Eve
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Three outbuildings caught on fire in Bullitt County early Christmas Eve morning, according to the Zoneton Fire Protection District. Zoneton firefighters, along with Shepherdsville, Nichols and Okolona firefighters, spent over five hours on Saturday battling the three separate fires. "No sooner than we got to...
