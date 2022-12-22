ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

KWQC

Rock Island UnityPoint Health to temporarily close main entrance

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health patients and visitors are being asked to use the Heart Center entrance after a sprinkler malfunction early Monday morning. The hospitals main entrance is temporarily closed as crews work to clean up after water damage. The Heart Center entrance is clearly marked, just...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

How to dispose of Christmas trees in the QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Throughout the Quad Cities area, there are multiple ways to dispose of natural Christmas trees, as clean-up is coming after the holiday season. Rock Island: The City of Rock Island will offer a free Christmas tree collection from January 9 through January 20, 2023. Christmas trees should be placed at the normal garbage set-out point on residents’ garbage collection day. Christmas ornaments, lights, and stands must be removed from the tree. Trees must be placed at least three feet away from garbage carts to guarantee collection of both the Christmas trees and the garbage carts. Separate trucks will pick up Christmas trees.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Western Illinois University receives grant to expand Rocky’s Play Space

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Community Works Endowment of Quad Cities Community Foundation has awarded Western Illinois University a grant of $39,700 to hire a Family Resource Specialist to serve as a cultural and linguistic broker, family education provider, advocate for equitable and accessible linguistic services and family wrap-around services navigator for the upcoming Learning Lab Site, Rocky’s Play Space, (“Area de Juego de Rocky”) at Western Illinois University-Quad Cities’ campus.
MACOMB, IL
KWQC

FIRST ALERT DAY until Noon Monday 12/26

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 8 PM this evening until 12 Noon Monday for Snow and slippery roads. We’ve got a good sized clipper sweeping into the region this evening, bringing some light and fluffy accumulations of snow to the QCA. The main issues of concern will be the timing of this system overnight into early Monday, and any impacts it may have on the morning commute or any holiday travel. Roads may become slick, along with brief visibility issues during the period.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Christian Care open as warming center through impending winter storm

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Christian Care in Rock Island will be open as a warming shelter through the impending winter storm. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center is located at 2209 3rd Avenue, Rock Island. Christian Care will be serving dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day starting at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Winter weather not stopping small businesses

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather puts a halt to many aspects of our life, but these small businesses are staying open in case of last-minute customers. Yesterday’s winter weather created many problems for local business owners trying to cash in on the holiday rush, but today many are reopening to catch any last minute customers before the holidays.
LE CLAIRE, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to a Davenport fire Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported Saturday after a structure fire in Davenport, according to a press release. Officials say Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5500 block of N. Marquette St at 12:42 p.m., with five fire apparatus, one incident command vehicle, and a total of 16 personnel.
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Winter storm sends Knox County plows home

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The weather has forced Knox County to cease all plowing for the night. According to the Knox County Sheriff Facebook page, plowing will not resume until Friday morning. The post encouraged everyone to stay home until conditions improve.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Fire destroys Muscatine home Friday morning

Staff said that’s putting more pressure on drivers in an already difficult position. Several churches across the QCA have decided to cancel or postpone their scheduled Christmas services and events.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Man reported missing in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - Princeton Police and Illinois State Police have reported a man missing, according to a press release. John Atkinson is a 92-year-old caucasian male, about 175 pounds, and police say he has a condition that puts him in danger. Officials say Atkinson was last seen at 6...
PRINCETON, IL
Jason Morton

Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart Customers

The empty shelves of WalmartPhoto byAuthor taken picture. That last-minute shopping trip for the odds and ends around the holidays is an inevitable part of some people's existence. Whether they are guilty of being the procrastinator, or maybe they honestly forgot something, it's going to happen. Going to Walmart in Galesburg might not do the trick if they don't get their coolers back up and running. It was a throwback to March 2020 when everybody bought everything in sight for the start of the pandemic lockdowns.
GALESBURG, IL
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols

It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. A post on Facebook notes Highway 22 was reopened to normal traffic just before 6pm.
LONE TREE, IA
KWQC

One dead, another injured after apartment fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person has died and another is in critical condition after an apartment fire in Davenport on Friday. According to the Davenport Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1600 block of W. 42 Street around 2 p.m. Friday. The complex had...
DAVENPORT, IA
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves

At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
CORALVILLE, IA

