Monday Forecast: Windy & Cloudy Start to a Cold and Sunny Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The last Monday of the year will be another cold and generally windy day, but warmer temperatures will creep back to the region by Tuesday. Luckily, that warmer temperature trend will stick with us through the start of next year!. If anyone is tired of the...
Christmas Sunday Forecast: “Warmer” with the small chance for wintery mix/flurries
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warmer temperatures are expected for Sunday but will still remain below average for majority of the 1011 area. An Alberta Clipper weather system will move through the area in the afternoon and evening causing the small chance for rain in the west, mixed precipitation in central Nebraska and snow in eastern portions of the state.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerously cold conditions for Friday
Winter Weather Advisories are in place for western and northern Nebraska until 6 AM Friday morning. In these areas, strong winds will create areas of blowing and drifting snow that could reduce visibility. If you have to be out on the roads, please do so carefully and give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going. Please also check the latest road conditions using Nebraska 511 before you travel!
Extreme cold breaking sprinkler lines across Nebraska, causing extensive damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Extreme weather is causing all kinds of problems for first responders across Nebraska. The Sidney Fire Department says it’s been especially busy over the last week. We’re told frigid temps are likely to blame for activating four sprinkler systems in three straight days.
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
Holiday Weekend Forecast: Warming temperatures and a small precipitation chance highlight your holiday weekend...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For many...escaping the “deep freeze” of the past couple of days will be the most important part of the upcoming forecast...but we will also spend a little time talking about a clipper system that will try and bring a light mix of moisture to the region on Christmas Day Sunday.
Nebraska spared worst of storm, but some spots see lowest wind chill in decades
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dangerous weather is still in place in Nebraska, but it is not as bad as it is in other states. The cold blast has or will impact nearly every state this week. Nationwide, more than 90 million people are under winter weather alerts and more...
Snow squall warning. What is a snow squall?
Some Kansans got an emergency alert tone on their cellphones Thursday warning of a snow squall.
Snowfall Totals From Thursday’s Winter Storm
(KTTS News) — Here are some of the snowfall amounts over the last 24 hours. The National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals as of 8 p.m. Thursday:
Coldest Wind Chill, Highs Since 1996 Imminent
The latest National Weather Service forecast indicates that extreme cold is expected to continue in southeast Nebraska with wind chill indices ranging from -30 to -50 degrees Thursday through Saturday. Travel will be dangerous, if not impossible. Blizzard conditions are possible late tonight into Thursday. Approximately one to three inches...
Winter storm blankets Northwest in sleet and freezing rain, leaves thousands without power
Around 11,000 Oregon homes and businesses were without power across the state at noon Friday after an ice storm blanketed the region overnight, snarling the start of the holiday travel season and imperiling the lives of people in the region who lack access to warm shelter. With temperatures already well...
'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
Here's the coldest wind chill temperature recorded so far in the Colorado cold snap
According to the National Weather Service, the coldest wind chill reading that was observed so far this morning was measured in Sedgwick County – negative 54 degrees near the tiny town of Ovid. This 300-person town is located in the northeast corner of the state. The measurement was taken at 8:18 AM.
Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay
Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos. The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state. The second one was rescued Monday. Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help...
Preparing for possible power outages as ice storm approaches
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for western Oregon and the South Willamette Valley in effect from 12:00 p.m. Thursday through 7:00 a.m. Friday. Power outages and tree damage are likely during this time, as ice accumulation of 0.1" to 0.5" is expected.
Southern Willamette Valley braces for ice storm
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for an area of the state that includes Philomath from noon Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday with significant ice. Ice accumulations of around one-tenth to one-half of an inch could be possible with winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Power outages and tree damage “are likely due to the ice” and travel could be difficult, the NWS reported.
Negative temps freeze boiled noodles in northeast Nebraska
PILGER, Neb. -- The cold temperatures across the state gave one northeast Nebraska woman and her son a chance to do a bit of a science experiment Thursday. The wind chills hitting -50 degrees in northeast Nebraska, Kelsey Aude and her son were able to suspend a fork in wet noodles, creating some unique pictures.
Freezing Rain Forecast for Oregon as Arctic Blast Threatens Holiday Travel
Oregon will be hit by "freezing rain" ahead of Christmas, which could cause widespread travel disruption.
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
Patience is key as weather cancels, delays flights in Nebraska and beyond
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 3,000 flights have been delayed or canceled for Thursday and Friday as a massive winter storm barrels across the U.S. “Sometimes delays can cause the domino effect,” Executive Travel CEO Steve Glenn said. “If you’re delayed out of here, you might miss a connection, and then all the flights are full, and those are the dominoes that everybody hates.”
