Winter Weather Advisories are in place for western and northern Nebraska until 6 AM Friday morning. In these areas, strong winds will create areas of blowing and drifting snow that could reduce visibility. If you have to be out on the roads, please do so carefully and give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going. Please also check the latest road conditions using Nebraska 511 before you travel!

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO