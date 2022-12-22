ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Monday Forecast: Windy & Cloudy Start to a Cold and Sunny Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The last Monday of the year will be another cold and generally windy day, but warmer temperatures will creep back to the region by Tuesday. Luckily, that warmer temperature trend will stick with us through the start of next year!. If anyone is tired of the...
NEBRASKA STATE
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerously cold conditions for Friday

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for western and northern Nebraska until 6 AM Friday morning. In these areas, strong winds will create areas of blowing and drifting snow that could reduce visibility. If you have to be out on the roads, please do so carefully and give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going. Please also check the latest road conditions using Nebraska 511 before you travel!
NEBRASKA STATE
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning

(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Coldest Wind Chill, Highs Since 1996 Imminent

The latest National Weather Service forecast indicates that extreme cold is expected to continue in southeast Nebraska with wind chill indices ranging from -30 to -50 degrees Thursday through Saturday. Travel will be dangerous, if not impossible. Blizzard conditions are possible late tonight into Thursday. Approximately one to three inches...
NEBRASKA STATE
'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
NORFOLK, NE
Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay

Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos. The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state. The second one was rescued Monday. Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help...
NEBRASKA STATE
Preparing for possible power outages as ice storm approaches

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for western Oregon and the South Willamette Valley in effect from 12:00 p.m. Thursday through 7:00 a.m. Friday. Power outages and tree damage are likely during this time, as ice accumulation of 0.1" to 0.5" is expected.
EUGENE, OR
Southern Willamette Valley braces for ice storm

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for an area of the state that includes Philomath from noon Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday with significant ice. Ice accumulations of around one-tenth to one-half of an inch could be possible with winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Power outages and tree damage “are likely due to the ice” and travel could be difficult, the NWS reported.
PHILOMATH, OR
Negative temps freeze boiled noodles in northeast Nebraska

PILGER, Neb. -- The cold temperatures across the state gave one northeast Nebraska woman and her son a chance to do a bit of a science experiment Thursday. The wind chills hitting -50 degrees in northeast Nebraska, Kelsey Aude and her son were able to suspend a fork in wet noodles, creating some unique pictures.
NEBRASKA STATE
Patience is key as weather cancels, delays flights in Nebraska and beyond

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 3,000 flights have been delayed or canceled for Thursday and Friday as a massive winter storm barrels across the U.S. “Sometimes delays can cause the domino effect,” Executive Travel CEO Steve Glenn said. “If you’re delayed out of here, you might miss a connection, and then all the flights are full, and those are the dominoes that everybody hates.”
LINCOLN, NE

