Grand Rapids, MI

The Center Square

5 convicted in cocaine, COVID fraud scheme

(The Center Square) – Five people have been convicted on charges related to a $1.4 million scheme to take Paycheck Protection Program funds for a fake business while selling cocaine. In 2020, Jemar Mason, a convicted drug offender from Grand Rapids, joined a scheme with four other people: Andre Jackson, a corrupt former police officer from Georgia, Jackson’s “accountant,” a local used-car salesman, and a local cocaine user named David Kurbanov. ...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
travelawaits.com

7 Fantastic Things To Do With Grandkids In Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan’s second-largest city, is one of my favorite weekend getaways with the grandkids. We recently visited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Grand Rapids being named Beer City, USA, where Michigan ranks fifth in the nation for craft beer. The seven things mentioned in this article include...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

KDPS arrests suspect for armed home invasion and unlawful imprisonment

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded on Friday, December 23 to an apartment in the 1600 block of Nottingham Ave regarding a report of a hostage situation. According to authorities, a woman reported that a male was holding three juveniles hostage at gunpoint...
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
WAYLAND, MI
WWMTCw

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Hope College suffers data leak of student information

HOLLAND, Michigan — Hope College officials are still working to contact those affected after a data breach was discovered in September. A forensic investigation determined information including date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number and student ID number could have been stolen. Officials believe no financial information was at risk.
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

