ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan governor grants pardon to woman who survived human trafficking, served time in prison
A woman who served time in prison for crimes she committed while being human trafficked has been pardoned by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Leslie King spoke to Local 4 Investigator Karen Drew earlier this year and shared her story. She had tried to get her record expunged several times, but had no luck.
Man pulls gun, gets shot by 2 Battle Creek police officers
A man is in serious condition after being shot by two Battle Creek police officers on Sunday. Police say the man pulled a gun on officers before being shot.
5 convicted in cocaine, COVID fraud scheme
(The Center Square) – Five people have been convicted on charges related to a $1.4 million scheme to take Paycheck Protection Program funds for a fake business while selling cocaine. In 2020, Jemar Mason, a convicted drug offender from Grand Rapids, joined a scheme with four other people: Andre Jackson, a corrupt former police officer from Georgia, Jackson’s “accountant,” a local used-car salesman, and a local cocaine user named David Kurbanov. ...
AG Nessel: Kent County investment advisor accused of embezzling from clients
A Kent County investment advisor is accused of stealing $260,000 from his clients, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.
Grand Rapids movie studio finds room to grow outside of the city
Since opening in September 2021, Sikkema said the West Michigan community has embraced Black Pigeon and showed them that the demand is here.
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Things To Do With Grandkids In Grand Rapids, Michigan
Grand Rapids, Michigan’s second-largest city, is one of my favorite weekend getaways with the grandkids. We recently visited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Grand Rapids being named Beer City, USA, where Michigan ranks fifth in the nation for craft beer. The seven things mentioned in this article include...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek woman convicted for cyberbullying 19-year-old, making death threats
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Calhoun County jury convicted woman Thursday for making death threats and cyberbullying. Shannon Dingee, 46, was convicted of unlawful posting of a message, which is a two-year felony, according to the Calhoun County courts. Trial: Two teens charged in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old...
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
wkzo.com
KDPS arrests suspect for armed home invasion and unlawful imprisonment
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded on Friday, December 23 to an apartment in the 1600 block of Nottingham Ave regarding a report of a hostage situation. According to authorities, a woman reported that a male was holding three juveniles hostage at gunpoint...
Police: Man arrested for holding 3 minors hostage, breaking into Kzoo apartment
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested a man Friday after he allegedly held three minors hostage and forced his way into another apartment.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Man charged with open murder in school board member-elect’s killing
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Prosecutors charged a man with open murder in the fatal shooting of Julius Muhammad who was to join the Muskegon Heights Board of Education next month. The defendant, whose name is withheld pending arraignment in Muskegon County District Court, faces a potential life sentence if convicted.
'Unbelievable': Grand Rapids man unknowingly the face of international romance scams totaling tens of thousands
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the last several years, "romance scams" have become much more common, where people will use dating profiles or intimate relationships to try and scam people out of their money. It happens all over the world, but for one Grand Rapids man, he was scamming...
Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions
WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 GR murder
A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 shooting death of a man in Grand Rapids.
WWMTCw
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
Hope College suffers data leak of student information
HOLLAND, Michigan — Hope College officials are still working to contact those affected after a data breach was discovered in September. A forensic investigation determined information including date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number and student ID number could have been stolen. Officials believe no financial information was at risk.
"I escaped:" Survivor speaks during sentencing of Grand Rapids man in 2002 kidnapping cold case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to nearly a dozen years behind bars after an abduction cold case in the City of Wyoming occurred more than 20 years ago. Richard Adams, 46, was sentenced Monday, Dec. 19 after pleading guilty to the Kidnapping and...
