KVOE
WEATHER: Law enforcement, towing companies stretched thin responding to numerous crashes after Monday’s refreeze
There are indications the wintry mix of precipitation from Christmas Night may still be impacting area drivers through the rest of Monday, if not perhaps into Tuesday morning. Conditions rapidly went downhill Sunday evening after a thin glaze of sleet and freezing developed areawide, causing non-injury slideoffs in all area counties and a handful of reported injury crashes in Osage County. Temperatures rose above freezing during the overnight hours, only to crash to the low 20s between 7 and 8 am — and cause another batch of crashes, both injury and non-injury.
KCTV 5
Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
Emporia gazette.com
Crash on ice injures 91-year-old man
Freezing rain led to several crashes on the Kansas Turnpike Sunday night and Monday morning. One of them injured a 91-year-old Council Grove man.
Iowa man dies in crash on SB I-35 in Ottawa
The Ottawa Police Department says its investigators as well the Kansas Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to the deadly crash.
Update: 2 injured in early Christmas morning drive-by shooting
An early morning shooting on Christmas in east Wichita left two people injured.
Victim identified in fatal northwest Wichita crash
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened in northwest Wichita on Friday afternoon.
Winter weather conditions result in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The combination of high winds, snow and ice resulted in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads. Tow truck drivers have been working hard all day helping several of those drivers get back on the road and back to safety. These cold temperatures can lead to many problems on and off […]
Police release name and details in fatal NW Wichita accident involving a car and SUV
The collision happened in the intersection of 18th and Sheridan, where there is no stop sign.
KWCH.com
Missing El Dorado woman found
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: El Dorado police say Mary was found safe!. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Dorado police are searching for an 89-year-old woman. Police said she was last seen by family last night. Her family said they were unable to contact her today and her vehicle was missing from her...
Man dead in northeast Wichita crash
Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed the victim was not breathing when emergency personnel arrived and died a little later. The investigation continues in this fatal accident.
One person killed in northwest Wichita crash
A crash in west Wichita has left one person dead on Friday.
KVOE
WEATHER: Recent brutal cold causes several business sprinkler heads to fail
The biting cold air temperatures did no favors to several local businesses, notably with failed sprinkler heads or broken sprinkler lines. Emporia Fire responded to three separate incidents of sprinkler issues at local businesses Saturday:. *Emporia Fire responded to the Dynamic Discs headquarters around 3:30 pm, finding a sprinkler head...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on Saturday, December, 24th. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of a 2002 Dodge Dakota near Mayetta and that’s when Illegal contraband was seized from the vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after illegal contraband is found during traffic stop
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, December 23, at 5 pm., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Focus, for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. 75 Highway. According to Sheriff Tim Morse during the search of the vehicle, illegal contraband was found.
Two people killed after shooting in east Wichita
A shooting in east Wichita killed two people on Friday evening.
KVOE
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
Due to a combination of projected cold temperatures and travel conditions, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *First Christian Church food pantry closed Monday. Federal Operations. *Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve closed Monday. Businesses — Emporia. *Granada Coffee Company closing at 1 pm. If you have schedule adjustments to...
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Freezing rain, 'black ice' on the Plains
For the most part, the Emporia area is dodging an aftershock from last week’s fierce winter blast. But not completely. Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.03 inches of precipitation Sunday evening. It fell as freezing rain.
KSNB Local4
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
WIBW
Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday, December 25th, at 408 SW Lincoln. According to a Facebook message from a viewer, a GoFundMe was created for the victim of the fire. In the GoFundMe it states that the fire was started by a space heater.
Restaurant inspections: Old milk, roaches in freezer, dirty linens, closure in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
