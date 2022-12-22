ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase County, KS

KVOE

WEATHER: Law enforcement, towing companies stretched thin responding to numerous crashes after Monday’s refreeze

There are indications the wintry mix of precipitation from Christmas Night may still be impacting area drivers through the rest of Monday, if not perhaps into Tuesday morning. Conditions rapidly went downhill Sunday evening after a thin glaze of sleet and freezing developed areawide, causing non-injury slideoffs in all area counties and a handful of reported injury crashes in Osage County. Temperatures rose above freezing during the overnight hours, only to crash to the low 20s between 7 and 8 am — and cause another batch of crashes, both injury and non-injury.
EMPORIA, KS
KCTV 5

Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Missing El Dorado woman found

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: El Dorado police say Mary was found safe!. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Dorado police are searching for an 89-year-old woman. Police said she was last seen by family last night. Her family said they were unable to contact her today and her vehicle was missing from her...
EL DORADO, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Recent brutal cold causes several business sprinkler heads to fail

The biting cold air temperatures did no favors to several local businesses, notably with failed sprinkler heads or broken sprinkler lines. Emporia Fire responded to three separate incidents of sprinkler issues at local businesses Saturday:. *Emporia Fire responded to the Dynamic Discs headquarters around 3:30 pm, finding a sprinkler head...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on Saturday, December, 24th. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of a 2002 Dodge Dakota near Mayetta and that’s when Illegal contraband was seized from the vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

Due to a combination of projected cold temperatures and travel conditions, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *First Christian Church food pantry closed Monday. Federal Operations. *Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve closed Monday. Businesses — Emporia. *Granada Coffee Company closing at 1 pm. If you have schedule adjustments to...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

UPDATE: Freezing rain, 'black ice' on the Plains

For the most part, the Emporia area is dodging an aftershock from last week’s fierce winter blast. But not completely. Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.03 inches of precipitation Sunday evening. It fell as freezing rain.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNB Local4

One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
LINCOLN, NE
WIBW

Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday, December 25th, at 408 SW Lincoln. According to a Facebook message from a viewer, a GoFundMe was created for the victim of the fire. In the GoFundMe it states that the fire was started by a space heater.
TOPEKA, KS

