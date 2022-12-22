Read full article on original website
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Travelers share stories of making it to Madison by Christmas
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dane County Regional Airport was filled with the hustle and bustle of holiday travelers Sunday, as people made their way to loved ones on Christmas day, many with stories of long, round-about routes before reaching their destination. “So we were initially trying to fly into Milwaukee...
Final salute to MPD ‘detective’s detective’ Jim Grann
Jim Grann wasn’t supposed to work on the case that became one of the most storied of his career. Grann, a detective with the Madison Police Department’s crimes against persons unit, worked nights, the 4:00 p.m. to midnight shift. Homicides, robberies, batteries — serious crimes with high stakes riding on the outcomes. Grann wouldn’t have had it any other way.
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
Wisconsin volleyball lands Minnesota transfer, Carter Booth
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger volleyball got quite the gift on Christmas Morning, former Minnesota middle blocker Carter Booth is headed to Madison. The 6-foot-7 middle blocker from Denver, Colorado was ninth in the country in blocks-per-set this season, with 1.48. Booth was an All-Big Ten First Team selection, AVCA...
Quick season change this week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weak system is moving through Iowa this morning, with the very outer edges bringing some light snowfall to Madison and areas southwest. While not much accumulation is expected, there is a fresh layer of snow on some roadways which could lead to some slick spots as people travel home after the holiday.
Nitty Gritty fully re-opened one month after dumpster fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison’s Nitty Gritty is fully re-opened after a fire last month. In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared dine-in and carry out are available again, as well as delivery options and over the phone. The fire that caused the shutdown happened in the early...
Sun Prairie waitress tipped 1K among hundreds to receive holiday gift from BGCDC
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - In the spirit of giving, one Dane County nonprofit, in partnership with generous community members, is ensuring every family has something to be grateful for this holiday season. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County has provided over 600 area families with financial support...
Lake Mendota officially frozen over as of Christmas Day
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest lake officially froze over on Christmas Day thanks in large part to a recent stretch of sustained sub-freezing temperatures. Last week’s extremely cold temperatures helped set the stage for the big freeze just five days after the lake’s median ice-on date, which is December 20. To meet the Wisconsin State Climatology Office’s criteria, the ice...
Badgers head to Phoenix for the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s football are in Phoenix for the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma state on Tuesday. The Badgers touch downed in Phoenix yesterday afternoon. They are set to volunteer at the Salvation Army today before practice later in the afternoon. Head coach Luke Fickell...
Madison Symphony Orchestra releases staff Spotify holiday playlist
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for some holiday tunes to listen to at your events this weekend?. The Madison Symphony Orchestra created a Spotify playlist with MSO’s staff’s favorite Christmas tunes!. The playlist features a mix of classical and contemporary seasonal tunes. You can listen and follow the...
UnityPoint Health - Meriter announces most popular baby names of 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter is releasing the most popular baby names of 2022!. The busiest birthing center in the state compiled a list of the top 15 baby names this year. Meriter said for the first time in four years, Jack/Jackson/Jaxson was dethroned from its spot...
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
13-year-old girl located in Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
Dane County: At least one hospitalized after Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders arrived to assist a crash Sunday night on US 12/14, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. between the Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way exits eastbound on the Beltline. Madison Police Department, Fire Department and...
Should UW-Madison Reconsider Striking Fredric March’s Name?
In 2018, students called on UW-Madison to remove the name of Fredric March – a UW alum and one of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars in the 1930s and 40s – from a theater in Memorial Union. That came after a UW-Madison study, commissioned in the wake of...
Loved ones hoping for clues in mysterious disappearance of Wisconsin man Ronald Henry
“He likes to be around people,” Tonya Makinye told Dateline about her son, Ronald. “He loves helping people.”. Thirty-four-year-old Ronald Henry was last seen on December 5, 2022, in Platteville, Wisconsin. Tonya told Dateline that Ronald grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with seven siblings. “Ronald was my third...
Wisconsin men's basketball: Badgers rise to No. 15 in AP Poll
The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team is No. 15 in the updated AP Poll as of Monday, December 26.
Hard work, dedication make dreams a reality for Monroe woman
MONROE ‒ When Carrie Ritschard was a little girl, she dreamed of milking cows and showing cattle in the big show venues – World Dairy Expo, Harrisville and Louisville. Today, she is making that dream come true with a sixth sense for the sixth breed of dairy cows – Milking Shorthorns.
Wisconsin House Cat Brings Home the Head of an Alligator
A 2-year-old black cat in Wisconsin recently did something most human hunters can relate to; it brought its bounty back home to impress the family. Owner Wendy Wiesehuegel, who lives on the shores of Lake Keesus in Waukesha County, a half hour northwest of Milwaukee, was more than impressed—she was shocked. Her cat, Burnt Toast, had dragged in an alligator head.
UW Health moving forward with plans for new surgery center on east side
Officials at UW Health say they are getting approval to move forward with plans to add a new surgery center on Madison's east side.
