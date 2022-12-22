1st phase of new 432-unit East Village apartment community slated to open Feb. 1

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After about three years of construction, a new 432-unit apartment community is coming to Long Beach’s East Village.

Split into two phases, the first phase—a 24-story, 190-unit high-rise of one-, two- and three-bedroom units—is slated to open Feb. 1, while a mid-rise building comprising studios, one- and two-bedroom units is scheduled to open in May or June, said Onni Group property manager Joey Bommarito.

The development, formerly known as Broadway Block, was initially proposed to the city by a developer partnership between Ratkovich Properties, Urbana and The Owl Company, although it has since been taken over by the Onni Group.

Apart from its housing units, Onni East Village also consists of 12 commercial spots which have yet to be filled, although Bommarito hopes for a grocery store such as Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s and a coffee shop.

Part of the historic facade of the lot’s former occupant, Acres of Books—an independent bookstore that initially opened in Long Beach in the 1930s and closed in 2008—has been preserved, according to Bommarito.

Although more specifics were unavailable regarding what exactly has been preserved and what the future space could entail, Bommarito hopes that the area will be repurposed into a food court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qadti_0jqkZ58700

All Onni East Village apartments will include features such as air conditioning, a large washer/dryer and high-speed internet. Photo courtesy of Onni Group

While housing specifically for Cal State Long Beach students was part of the initial plans for the site, this element is no longer included, Bommarito said.

However, there are expected to be 32 units that will be fully furnished and meant for short-term stays of at least 30 days.

Overall, 14 units will be affordable, with seven affordable units in each of the two buildings.

Market-rate prices will begin at $2,858, and can go up to $15,046 for a penthouse, Bommarito said.

All units include air conditioning, a large washer/dryer, 24-hour guest services and high-speed wireless internet, among other features.

On-site parking will be available for a separate charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lC4LU_0jqkZ58700

A rendering of Onni East Village. Amenities are expected to include a two-story gym, a co-working space, barbecue grills, a game room, a theater room and an indoor bar and lounge. Image courtesy of Onni Village

The amenities of Onni East Village are “the best in Long Beach,” Bommarito said, and include a basketball court, a full-size swimming pool and jacuzzi, a sauna and steam room, a dog washing station, a dog park and a courtyard divided between two buildings that will also be publicly accessible for any pedestrians visiting future businesses.

Additionally, Onni is in the process of establishing relationships with local businesses that can offer incentives to residents. Participating businesses currently include Recreational Coffee, Thai District, Sushi Zen Maru, Ground Hideout and others.

Onni East Village is currently pre-leasing, with 8% of units currently pre-leased, according to Bommarito.

“We’re looking forward to opening and getting our future residents moved in and building a sense of community . . .where we’re one big family,” Bommarito said.

Mitchell Iliff
4d ago

I echo what most people have said of all of the new construction. Most LB citizens can't afford to pay such rent. Almost everyone would like to live in a new home with all the latest updates. I love our city. I am hoping for the best for all of our new city leaders to point us in a direction where all people can live in a safe, clean, and healthy environment.

