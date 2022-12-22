Read full article on original website
Related
North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH
North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
Christmas 2022: Lizzo, Mariah Carey, the Kardashians and More Celebrities Celebrate
Tis the season to bring out the matching pajamas, frost the cookies and make sure to wrap all the presents!. While many have been getting ready for Christmas since November, our favorite celebrities are also doing the same thing. From decorating the tree as a family to having some fun in the snow, stars have done many things get into the holiday spirit. Rebel Wilson and her partner, Ramona Agruma, shared photos of their first family Christmas with their new daughter, Royce, earlier this week and even paid a visit to Santa, which Wilson posted to her Instagram stories.
Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Are Officially Married!
Famed Twitch streamer Jenna Marbles has officially tied the knot with her longtime love Julien Solomita. The pair announced the news via a post on Instagram. The post included several candid shots of the happy couple, including them with their dogs as well as shots of them getting ready for their wedding. One picture even shows Solomita in what appears to be Marbles' veil.
Woman Declares Men Are ‘Disgusting’ After Date Only Pays for One Drink: WATCH
A woman is "done with men" after a date only bought her one drink and interrogated her for two hours. On TikTok, user @tasiataderera0 went on a rant following a date, claiming the man she met up with only "bought [her] one drink" before he grilled her for two hours.
Maddie Levine Says ‘Good Riddance’ to 2022 and Offers Insight for the New Year
It’s the last week of December, so let’s evaluate. The end of the year welcomes reflection, and as life seemingly slows down, it makes room to sit and think about the journey of the past year. I am not one for resolutions. I often find that a resolution...
Mom Upset After Family Doesn’t Buy 1-Year-Old Baby Separate Birthday Present During Christmastime
Many people suffer every year with only receiving one joint present rather than separate presents when their birthdays are close to Christmas. One mom took to Mumsnet vented her frustration that her child, who is celebrating their first birthday just a few days before Christmas, only received one present for Christmas and his birthday from her family.
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
Reddit Slams ‘Rude’ Bride Who Uninvited Cousin to Wedding Reception but Kept Gift
It is customary for an invited wedding guest to get a gift for the happy couple. However, one woman took to Reddit explaining she wanted her present back after her cousin uninvited her to the reception. She shared that her cousin told her the reception wasn't "really suitable" for her...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Shares Why She ‘Doesn’t Really Like’ Robyn
Gwendlyn Brown is not holding back when it comes to how she feels about Robyn Brown. Christine Brown's daughter has admitted that she is not close with her dad Kody Brown's remaining wife. In a video posted to YouTube Gwendlyn filmed a reaction to the second episode of Sister Wives' 17th season, where she shared that she and Robyn just don't get along.
Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Called Out for Viral Blackface Photo
After a viral photo of Netflix Cheer star Gabi Butler wearing blackface went viral, the competitive cheerleader and new WWE trainee posted a statement to social media that only landed her in even more hot water. The photo originally went viral after being posted by @cheerfessions1 on Twitter, an anonymous...
‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer Reunites The Old Gang Back Together: WATCH
The gang from That '70s Show is back together in the trailer for the sequel series, That '90s Show. Eric (Topher Grace), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Donna (Laura Prepon) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) reunite for their time in Point Place, Wisconsin. The series is now set in 1995...
Woman Feels Like ‘Social Misfit’ After Husband Doesn’t Get Invited to His Company’s Holiday Party… Again
It's that time of year again where many companies are having their annual holiday parties. An event where coworkers can mingle and get to know each other outside of the workplace. One woman took to Mumsnet to vent that she is confused after her husband was not invited to his...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Considered Meri Reconciliation After She Gave Him Rice Krispies Treats
You probably don't love them more than Sister Wives star Kody Brown, though, who was so touched by the sweet treat that he considered reconciling with ex-wife Meri Brown, according to People. Brown, who famously had four wives on the TLC show, now only has one (Robyn), after his first...
Bride’s Friend Accused of Causing a Scene by Walking Out of ‘Fake’ Wedding
A lot of women dream about their ideal wedding day. However, one woman who's never been in a serious relationship had always toyed around with the idea of having a "fake wedding." "As the date of the wedding approached, I started to feel more and more uncomfortable about the whole...
Pop Star Zara Larsson Defends Herself After ‘Edited’ Comment Using ‘Gay Slur’ Goes Viral on TikTok
Zara Larsson, a Swedish pop star known for hits like "Lush Life" and "Never Forget You," defended herself on TikTok after an "edited" comment allegedly made by her went viral on the app. The fake comment was posted by @6aloha_senoritas9 on TikTok and was made to look like Larsson called...
Millionaire Who Lost Entire Fortune Became Castaway
David Glasheen, 78, has been living like a castaway for 25 years, and it's all by choice. As reported by the Hustle, Glasheen lives on a remote island in northern Australia, where he builds his shelter, finds his food and entertains himself. Spending much of his time alone, Glasheen says...
JoJo Siwa Says Ex-Girlfriend Had ‘Nothing to Gain Anymore’ After Ranting About Being ‘Used’
The side of TikTok nicknamed "Leztopia" is once again in shambles after JoJo Siwa's breakup with her ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus, a social media influencer. The two dated for a few months before allegedly calling it quits while aboard a recent cruise. Now, on Dec. 20, Siwa posted a shady video...
Daughter’s Plea for Customers for Mom’s Empty Taco Shop Goes Viral: VIDEO
A daughter's heartbreaking message on TikTok sparked an influx of customers to her mom's local business. Earlier this month, @tacoboutjoys shared a clip inside their taco shop in Glenview, Illinois, where the owner's daughter showed an empty shop, and the woman patiently waiting for customers. "It breaks my heart to...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0