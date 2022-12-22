ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FUN 107

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH

North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
FUN 107

Christmas 2022: Lizzo, Mariah Carey, the Kardashians and More Celebrities Celebrate

Tis the season to bring out the matching pajamas, frost the cookies and make sure to wrap all the presents!. While many have been getting ready for Christmas since November, our favorite celebrities are also doing the same thing. From decorating the tree as a family to having some fun in the snow, stars have done many things get into the holiday spirit. Rebel Wilson and her partner, Ramona Agruma, shared photos of their first family Christmas with their new daughter, Royce, earlier this week and even paid a visit to Santa, which Wilson posted to her Instagram stories.
FUN 107

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Are Officially Married!

Famed Twitch streamer Jenna Marbles has officially tied the knot with her longtime love Julien Solomita. The pair announced the news via a post on Instagram. The post included several candid shots of the happy couple, including them with their dogs as well as shots of them getting ready for their wedding. One picture even shows Solomita in what appears to be Marbles' veil.
FUN 107

Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Called Out for Viral Blackface Photo

After a viral photo of Netflix Cheer star Gabi Butler wearing blackface went viral, the competitive cheerleader and new WWE trainee posted a statement to social media that only landed her in even more hot water. The photo originally went viral after being posted by @cheerfessions1 on Twitter, an anonymous...
FUN 107

Millionaire Who Lost Entire Fortune Became Castaway

David Glasheen, 78, has been living like a castaway for 25 years, and it's all by choice. As reported by the Hustle, Glasheen lives on a remote island in northern Australia, where he builds his shelter, finds his food and entertains himself. Spending much of his time alone, Glasheen says...
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy