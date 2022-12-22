ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What should you do if your power goes out in freezing weather?

By Samantha Jarpe, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — An arctic cold front will bring extremely cold temperatures to many this holiday weekend. And with the chance for strong winds across many states, the storm could leave you without power.

How to avoid the dangers of extreme cold

So what should you do if your power goes out during the cold front?

How to prepare for a power outage

The Federal Emergency Management Agency suggests several things to do to prepare in case of a winter storm power outage:

What to do during a winter storm power outage

FEMA gave several tips on how to stay safe during a power outage:

  • Wear layers of loose-fitting and lightweight clothes. These will keep you warmer than a bulky sweater
  • Never use a generator inside a home, basement, shed or garage, even if doors or windows are open. This is because of the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning
  • Do not use a gas stovetop oven, camp stove or charcoal grill to heat your home
  • Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Refrigerators will keep food cold for around four hours, and a full freezer will keep the temperature for around 48 hours
  • Turn off or disconnect appliances, equipment and electronics
  • Seek medical attention immediately if anyone in your family experiences the symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia
    • Symptoms of frostbite include numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin and firm or waxy skin
    • Symptoms of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness

After power has returned to your home

FEMA suggests throwing out perishable food items from your refrigerator if the power has been out for over four hours and your freezer if the power has been out for over 48 hours.

Check your house for burst pipes. Additionally, if you think a pipe has frozen, thaw it out as soon as possible or call a plumber to help.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

