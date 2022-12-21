National Signing Day Tracker | Penn State football inks No. 13 class of 2023 recruiting class

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball earns commitment from in-state athlete
Penn State received a new commitment from Exeter Township High School’s Gaige Gabriel. Gabriel announced his intentions to play collegiate volleyball in Happy Valley via Instagram on Dec. 21. Gabriel will be a junior during his upcoming season, and was selected to the 2022 BCIAA boys volleyball all-star team.
Digital Collegian
Report: Penn State women's volleyball freshman Katie Hurta enters transfer portal
After playing just two matches in her freshman season, former Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year Katie Hurta announced she's taking her talents elsewhere and has entered the transfer portal. Hurta was one of the top ranked players in the Class of 2022 and as a setter and right side...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball looks to avoid ‘rust’ against Delaware State after holiday break
With its holiday break in the past, Penn State jumped back into practice Monday, one day after Christmas, to get ready for Delaware State and then a tough Big Ten slate ahead. Micah Shrewsberry is making sure his players, who are on a three-game win streak, don’t have a holiday hangover against the 1-11 Hornets.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball guard Jalen Pickett named Big Ten Player of the Week
Penn State’s offensive maestro Jalen Pickett has taken home some impressive hardware. After finishing just one assist shy of a triple-double against Quinnipiac, Pickett has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week. Pickett currently averages 16 points, seven assists and seven rebounds per game. He currently leads...
Digital Collegian
Penn State police arrest Altoona man after fight, threats at University Park Airport
Penn State Police and Public Safety arrested Marchello Dodson after he allegedly put another man into a chokehold in a car at the University Park Airport on Friday. Dodson and three others travelled from DuBois to the State College area to "purchase methamphetamine and marijuana" on Friday but were unable to meet the supplier, according to a criminal complaint.
Comments / 0