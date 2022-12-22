Read full article on original website
Related
theavtimes.com
Travelers face flight cancellations, delays out of LAX
A freezing winter storm moving across the country is creating a travel nightmare at Los Angeles International Airport on one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season. There were 85 flight cancellations and 149 flight delays at LAX as of 8:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23. More than 3,200 flights have been canceled nationwide, and the most affected cities are New York, Chicago and Denver. A winter storm is moving through the central United States toward the East Coast Friday, and will affect about 135 million people over the weekend, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death in Palmdale
PALMDALE – A man in his 30s was shot to death outside an apartment complex in Palmdale Sunday night, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, on the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
theavtimes.com
Palmdale and Lancaster City Hall holiday closures
The city of Palmdale’s administrative and business offices will be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, and as part of a cost-saving unpaid furlough. Palmdale city offices will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. To report...
theavtimes.com
Holiday Movie Festival continues at Palmdale City Library
PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library continues its Holiday Movie Festival this week with four more Christmas classics. All ages are welcome to the free showings, and popcorn will be provided, while supplies last. The movies start at 2 p.m. at the Palmdale City Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard.
Comments / 0