A freezing winter storm moving across the country is creating a travel nightmare at Los Angeles International Airport on one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season. There were 85 flight cancellations and 149 flight delays at LAX as of 8:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23. More than 3,200 flights have been canceled nationwide, and the most affected cities are New York, Chicago and Denver. A winter storm is moving through the central United States toward the East Coast Friday, and will affect about 135 million people over the weekend, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO