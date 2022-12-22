Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads closing due to ice in Madison, Morgan counties
LATEST: As of 5:29 p.m. Monday, Cecil Ashburn Drive has been added to the list of closed roads in Huntsville. If you are involved in a wreck in Huntsville but no one is injured and the vehicles are still operable, Huntsville Police ask that you do not call them for assistance. Instead, move your vehicles to a safe location and exchange information with anyone else who was involved in the wreck.
WAAY-TV
5-vehicle wreck reported near Hartselle due to poor road conditions
A five-vehicle wreck has been reported on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the wreck is near Reeves Peach Farm, east of Hartselle. The road is reportedly "complete black ice," the sheriff's office said. Hazardous road conditions are causing wrecks and roadway closures across North...
weisradio.com
Truck Crashes into “Joe’s Truck Stop” in Fort Payne on Friday
Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department worked a Friday afternoon wreck at Joe’s Truck Stop – the sharp turn at the bottom of Wallace Avenue/Alabama Highway 35. The area was blocked off for around two hours until 4:00pm, so that the wreck scene could be cleared. The...
WAAY-TV
Crews battle Monday morning fire in Huntsville
Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire in the 1200 block of Westmoreland Avenue for hours Monday morning. The fire started about 3 a.m. The chief of Huntsville Fire & Rescue said no one was home at the start of the fire, but the home is a total loss.
WAFF
Two people severely injured after Christmas Day house fire in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are in extremely critical condition after a house fire in Huntsville on Christmas day. According to Don Webster at HEMSI, units were called to a house fire on Boardman St. at about 6:20 P.M. When they arrived they found two men who were in extremely critical condition. Both were transported to Huntsville Hospital’s Trauma Services with life-threatening injuries.
WAAY-TV
Man dies in Limestone County house fire
A man is dead after a house fire Christmas night. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the man was found upstairs at a home on Easter Ferry Road. His body is being sent to the state forensics lab for an autopsy. No name has been released at this time. Alabama...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Marshall County, cities of Madison, Huntsville announce delayed openings Tuesday
County courthouses in Albertville and Guntersville will hold off opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday, as will municipal offices in Huntsville and Madison. Huntsville transit services will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The delays are due to the possibility of icy road conditions early Tuesday morning. Redstone Arsenal will be closed...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville senior center to remain closed this week due to burst water pipe
Issues with a burst water pipe have forced the senior center on Drake Avenue in Huntsville to shut down for the week. The senior center said two of its major programs — the Center for Adult Day Care and Meals on Wheels — will remain open. Center officials...
WAAY-TV
Fort Payne man killed in Marshall County Christmas Eve crash
A Fort Payne man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve in Marshall County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it happened about 7:20 p.m. on Hustleville Road near Todd Ridge Road, approximately 4 miles north of Albertville. Christopher Bell, 48, was fatally injured when the van that...
Decatur Utilities respond to water main break
Several crews with Decatur Utilities and Wastewater Management are responding to a water main break.
WAFF
First responders on the scene of a rollover accident on Hwy. 72
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a wreck involving an overturned vehicle on Hwy. 72 eastbound near Ryland Pike. A tweet posted by ALGO states that major delays are expected. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving through the area. According to Don Webster...
Elkmont man released on bond after allegedly setting house on fire with 7 people inside
The man who allegedly confessed to starting a house fire with several people trapped in the basement earlier this year has been released, according to court documents.
WAAY-TV
GasBuddy: Even the most expensive stations are under $3 a gallon as Huntsville prices keep falling
Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell another 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.73 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville. The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 35.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 24.7 cents per gallon...
WAFF
