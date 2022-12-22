ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads closing due to ice in Madison, Morgan counties

LATEST: As of 5:29 p.m. Monday, Cecil Ashburn Drive has been added to the list of closed roads in Huntsville. If you are involved in a wreck in Huntsville but no one is injured and the vehicles are still operable, Huntsville Police ask that you do not call them for assistance. Instead, move your vehicles to a safe location and exchange information with anyone else who was involved in the wreck.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

5-vehicle wreck reported near Hartselle due to poor road conditions

A five-vehicle wreck has been reported on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the wreck is near Reeves Peach Farm, east of Hartselle. The road is reportedly "complete black ice," the sheriff's office said. Hazardous road conditions are causing wrecks and roadway closures across North...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Crews battle Monday morning fire in Huntsville

Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire in the 1200 block of Westmoreland Avenue for hours Monday morning. The fire started about 3 a.m. The chief of Huntsville Fire & Rescue said no one was home at the start of the fire, but the home is a total loss.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two people severely injured after Christmas Day house fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are in extremely critical condition after a house fire in Huntsville on Christmas day. According to Don Webster at HEMSI, units were called to a house fire on Boardman St. at about 6:20 P.M. When they arrived they found two men who were in extremely critical condition. Both were transported to Huntsville Hospital’s Trauma Services with life-threatening injuries.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Man dies in Limestone County house fire

A man is dead after a house fire Christmas night. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the man was found upstairs at a home on Easter Ferry Road. His body is being sent to the state forensics lab for an autopsy. No name has been released at this time. Alabama...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Fort Payne man killed in Marshall County Christmas Eve crash

A Fort Payne man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve in Marshall County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it happened about 7:20 p.m. on Hustleville Road near Todd Ridge Road, approximately 4 miles north of Albertville. Christopher Bell, 48, was fatally injured when the van that...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

First responders on the scene of a rollover accident on Hwy. 72

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a wreck involving an overturned vehicle on Hwy. 72 eastbound near Ryland Pike. A tweet posted by ALGO states that major delays are expected. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving through the area. According to Don Webster...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Fort Payne PD officers responding to wreck

FOPRT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department are responding to a wreck at Joe’s Truck Shop involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the police department, drivers should avoid the area of Wallace Avenue and Highway 35 until further notice.

