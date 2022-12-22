LATEST: As of 5:29 p.m. Monday, Cecil Ashburn Drive has been added to the list of closed roads in Huntsville. If you are involved in a wreck in Huntsville but no one is injured and the vehicles are still operable, Huntsville Police ask that you do not call them for assistance. Instead, move your vehicles to a safe location and exchange information with anyone else who was involved in the wreck.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO