Anaheim, CA

Applications open for potential District 4 City Council appointment

Anaheim, California
 3 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 21, 2022) — Anaheim has opened the application process for candidates to be considered for an appointment to fill a City Council vacancy representing District 4 in central-south Anaheim.

Anaheim’s District 4 seat was made vacant by the Dec. 4 resignation of former Council member Avelino Valencia, who in November was elected to the California Assembly representing the 68th district, which includes Anaheim.

The City Council voted on Dec. 20 to move forward with an appointment process, which is recommended by Anaheim's governing city charter.

We’ll also be seeking input from District 4 residents and businesses about what their priorities are for a new representative.

You can apply and learn more at Anaheim.net/councilvacancy.

Applications are due by Jan. 18 with consideration of an appointment expected by the City Council at its regularly scheduled Jan. 24, with the option of consideration in a special meeting on Jan. 31.

Per Anaheim charter, the City Council has until Feb. 2 to appoint a representative to fill the District 4 vacancy.

If the Council does not make an appointment, a special election would need to be called at an estimated city cost of $206,000 to $227,000.

To be considered, applicants must have lived in District 4 for at least 30 days prior to applying and also be registered to vote.

District 4 covers central-south Anaheim and includes neighborhoods as well as the theme parks, convention center and other businesses of The Anaheim Resort.

During the District 4 vacancy, residents and businesses are welcome to reach out to the city manager’s office, the mayor’s office or any Council member for help or assistance.

ABOUT ANAHEIM — Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 340,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue, water and power service through Anaheim Public Utilities, parks, community centers, family services and libraries through Anaheim Community Services, neighborhood and transportation improvements through Anaheim Public Works and community revitalization through Community & Economic Development. Anaheim is a modern, diverse city with a proud history dating back to its 1857 founding. Anaheim is known worldwide as the home of the Disneyland Resort, including Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park, as well as Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Angels Baseball, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks, and the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest on the West Coast. Anaheim’s thriving visitor industry and business community help support the city’s neighborhoods and make Anaheim a great place to live, work and play. For more, please see www.anaheim.net.

Comments / 0

 

