Applications open for potential District 4 City Council appointment

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 21, 2022) — Anaheim has opened the application process for candidates to be considered for an appointment to fill a City Council vacancy representing District 4 in central-south Anaheim.

Anaheim’s District 4 seat was made vacant by the Dec. 4 resignation of former Council member Avelino Valencia, who in November was elected to the California Assembly representing the 68th district, which includes Anaheim.

The City Council voted on Dec. 20 to move forward with an appointment process, which is recommended by Anaheim's governing city charter.

We’ll also be seeking input from District 4 residents and businesses about what their priorities are for a new representative.

You can apply and learn more at Anaheim.net/councilvacancy.

Applications are due by Jan. 18 with consideration of an appointment expected by the City Council at its regularly scheduled Jan. 24, with the option of consideration in a special meeting on Jan. 31.

Per Anaheim charter, the City Council has until Feb. 2 to appoint a representative to fill the District 4 vacancy.

If the Council does not make an appointment, a special election would need to be called at an estimated city cost of $206,000 to $227,000.

To be considered, applicants must have lived in District 4 for at least 30 days prior to applying and also be registered to vote.

District 4 covers central-south Anaheim and includes neighborhoods as well as the theme parks, convention center and other businesses of The Anaheim Resort.

During the District 4 vacancy, residents and businesses are welcome to reach out to the city manager’s office, the mayor’s office or any Council member for help or assistance.

