Read full article on original website
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead offers community recycling event ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City in sponsorship with Nevada State Recycling and Mohave Shred will be hosting a community wide electronic waste and paper shred event on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 8 a.m. until noon. The event will be held in the Bullhead City Justice parking lot at 1255 Marina Blvd. Residents from the surrounding communities are invited to bring their items to the event.
8newsnow.com
Police search for missing endangered adult in Mohave County
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking the for public’s help in locating a missing endangered man. Jacob Rohr, 21, was last seen on camera leaving a home near the 3100 block of Boundary Cone Road on foot at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Bullhead City hosting community-wide electronic waste and paper shred event
Nevada State Recycling will accept a range of electronic items for free at the event, including appliances, chargers, computers, phones, and televisions.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Christmas on the Colorado a smashing success￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Christmas on the Colorado brought light to the stretch of river between Bullhead City’s Community Park and the Laughlin Bridge this past Saturday night for community members far and wide to enjoy. The backdrop of the casinos and the vessels against the water welcomed Christmas spirit to our area’s most cherished resource.
thelostlongboarder.com
Longboarding Route 66 Near Oatman | Scenic Desert Downhill Run
The iconic Route 66 is probably the most famous road in the United States, so I couldn’t pass up an opportunity for longboarding Route 66 near Oatman. While in Arizona we visited the cute little town of Oatman, known for their local community of burros (donkeys). While in this area of the state I realized that longboarding Route 66 was something that I should do, and Sitgreaves Pass near Oatman provided the perfect spot!
thestandardnewspaper.online
MV school opens Innovation Lab￼
On December 20, Mohave Valley Elementary School District celebrated the opening of the Innovation Lab at Mohave Valley Junior High School with guests from across the community. Mohave Valley Elementary School District serves students throughout the river city area in grades PK-8. We’re “Student Focused! Future Driven!” says Cole Young, Superintendent of Mohave Valley Elementary School District.
Smaller cities like Kingman, St. George attracting retirees, survey shows
When it's time to retire, where can you go to live more affordably? Some retirees have already found those places.
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bullhead City
Two women and one man are dead in Bullhead City, Arizona about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas. According to Bullhead City Police Department, all three died from gunshot wounds to the head in a murder-suicide.
City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer
By joining forces with La Paz county, Mohave county, and Yuma county in the suit the costs of their legal representation can be split. The post City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer appeared first on KYMA.
kjzz.org
Groundwater restrictions put in place near Kingman
Restrictions have been put in place on large-scale farming in western Arizona as a part of a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation-non-expansion area. Meaning anyone who has not farmed more than two acres during...
Mohave Daily News
Kingman woman sentenced for helping murder suspect
KINGMAN — A Kingman woman was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for aiding a murder suspect who later committed suicide. Brittany Ann Conkling, 24, pleaded guilty in November to hindering prosecution by helping Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, during police pursuit near Yucca in October.
Mohave Daily News
Man killed in crash on Route 66
KINGMAN — One man was killed Friday night when a minor accident turned into a major one on a stretch of Historic Route 66 between Kingman and Peach Springs in Mohave County. The Northern Arizona Fire District, which serves about 69 square miles of Mohave County north and east of Kingman, was dispatched at 5:30 p.m. Friday to an accident near Mile Marker 81 on Route 66, near Hackberry, northeast of Kingman and southwest of Peach Springs.
8newsnow.com
Human remains wrapped in tarp found in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Human remains were discovered in a remote desert area in Yucca, roughly two hours outside of Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating the discovery as a homicide. On Sunday, Dec. 4, MCSO deputies responded to a call from someone who had...
Comments / 2