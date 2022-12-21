Read full article on original website
atptour.com
ATP Challenger Tour: Five Moments To Remember From 2022
Shang became the youngest Chinese champion in Challenger Tour history. The ATP Challenger Tour held no shortage of historic moments this season. From crowning champions who went on to showcase their talent at the season’s most prestigious events, to Argentina’s record-setting 23 titles, or Li Tu’s emotional victory in Seoul.
atptour.com
De Minaur Ready For Inaugural United Cup
When Alex de Minaur found out about the United Cup launching in Australia this summer, he didn’t have to think twice about signing up. “For me, there is no greater honour than to represent your country,” the World No. 24 said. “It’s another chance, another opportunity to...
