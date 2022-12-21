Read full article on original website
Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures below zero overnight Wednesday and Thursday have already frozen exposed water pipes that eventually will crack, break and leak as the weather warms up. KRDO One local plumber said that a customer's pipes froze while installing a new water heater. "After the installation, we had to thaw the pipes The post Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend appeared first on KRDO.
1 dead, 2nd rescued in Colorado Springs during sub-zero temperatures
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person is dead and at least one other was hospitalized following sub-zero temperatures in Colorado Springs this week. According to Colorado Springs police, a transient man was found dead in the 3600 block of Citadel Dr. on Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. The road is near N. Academy Boulevard and E. Platte Avenue.
City buses pick up people fighting the cold to take them to warming shelters overnight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the City of Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management requested Mountain Metropolitan Transit buses to pick up people fighting the cold to take them to a warming shelter overnight. “The temperatures with this storm have dropped to dangerous, life-threatening levels and Mountain Metropolitan Transit is The post City buses pick up people fighting the cold to take them to warming shelters overnight appeared first on KRDO.
Heads Up: Look at roads conditions and closures across Southern Colorado this winter storm
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Thursday's winter storm is affecting roads across Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there are multiple safety closures in place due to adverse driving conditions and low visibility due to blowing snow in Northern Colorado. The Grand County Sheriff's Office shared images of what Highway...
Power outage affects over 3,000 customers west of Colorado Springs, in Highway 24 area
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People in the Manitou Springs and Cascade areas west of Colorado Springs were without power Friday morning during an outage Colorado Springs Utilities said affected more than 3,000 customers. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outage started just after 6:00 a.m. A map of the...
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
Additional warming shelters opened at various locations in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--The City of Pueblo has issued for the Pueblo Transit Center to remain open as a warming shelter overnight beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, continuing overnight Friday, Dec. 23 and on Saturday, Dec. 24, due to freezing temperatures coming to the centennial state. However, the Transit Center in Pueblo only holds 25 people overnight. "We wanted The post Additional warming shelters opened at various locations in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Homicide victim killed on Pueblo’s East Side identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man found unresponsive on Pueblo’s East Side in December. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing. After the arrival of police, […]
Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold weather on the way, a school district in Colorado is cancelling classes. Cañon City Schools posted the following to their website on Tuesday:. “Dear Families,. As you likely know, Fremont County is predicted to experience double-digit sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 12.22.22....
Comfort Dental to offer free care to community members on Dec. 23
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Comfort Dental is offering free care to community members on Friday, Dec. 23, the company announced Thursday. The company said it's part of the annual Comfort Dental Care Day. Only 130 Comfort Dental offices in 10 states will be offering free care to the community, including offices in Colorado, the The post Comfort Dental to offer free care to community members on Dec. 23 appeared first on KRDO.
Fremont double homicide, house fire under investigation
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a house fire and double homicide that occurred on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, near Howard. According to a press release from FCSO, around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a structure fire in the 8300 block of County Road 4 near Howard. […]
Three-year-old child found unresponsive in Pueblo after coming into contact with fentanyl
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after the Pueblo Police Department found a young child who had reportedly come into contact with fentanyl. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive three-year-old child. It was at the scene that investigators determined the child had come into contact with the dangerous drug.
Flights canceled at Colorado Springs Airport during busiest holiday travel period
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a peak travel day at the Colorado Springs Airport but the weather may impact your flights on Thursday. According to airport officials, Thursday, Dec. 15 through Tuesday, Jan. 3 is considered to be the busiest travel period during the holiday season. At 6:15 a.m., Colorado Springs Airport reported 34 The post Flights canceled at Colorado Springs Airport during busiest holiday travel period appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo teen receives new bike after his was stolen
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo teen was gifted a brand new bike through community donations after his was stolen outside a store in Pueblo on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the happy outcome on Twitter on Wednesday. PPD said the teen’s bike was originally stolen outside a business in the […]
Police investigate shots fired report, find two men dead in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating after finding two men dead on the north side of town. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a business for reported shots fired in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth St., just before 10:30 p.m. At the scene, police said officers found two men dead The post Police investigate shots fired report, find two men dead in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say a harassment investigation led to officers discovering fentanyl and meth inside a home in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, officers responded to a harassment call for service on Hatch Circle just after 3:50 p.m. According to the police, officers found that the individuals involved with the harassment allegations had unrelated The post Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
Who Were the AdAmAn Club’s Frozen Five?
This New Year’s Eve at the stroke of midnight, turn your eyes upward to the summit of Pikes Peak. If the skies are clear, you’ll see the glitter and pop of fireworks launched by the AdAmAn Club, preserving a long-standing Colorado Springs tradition. “The mountain is a beacon...
Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers responded to a barricaded suspect in a house on Pueblo's northside Tuesday afternoon. At 2:02 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department reported there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. People were asked to avoid the area. The PPD told KRDO officers were trying The post Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area appeared first on KRDO.
Missing Colorado Springs teen found safe, back with family
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Emori has been found safe!. PREVIOUS (7:30 a.m.): Loved ones of a missing teen are asking for the public’s help bringing her home. A family friend tells 11 News that with the incoming arctic front, they are incredibly concerned for 15-year-old...
Murder-suicide investigation: 2 found dead in Pueblo
UPDATE: FRIDAY 12/23/2022 2:55 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says the two deaths are now being investigated as a murder-suicide. This is the 27th homicide investigation of 2022. The identities of the men will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, should contact Detective […]
