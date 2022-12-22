Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood motel catches on fire
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
yovenice.com
Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station
Metro Los Angeles is well on its way to building the LAX Metro/Transit Center Station after eight months of construction as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The estimated cost of this new transit hub is $900 million and will eventually link LAX to the Metro train system. This station is being built at the intersection of Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street in the city of Westchester, close to LAX itself. This transit hub sits on 9.5 acres of land that is right next to the new K-Line maintenance and storage facility.
localemagazine.com
The 8 Most Legendary Restaurants in All of LA
These Tried-and-True Restaurants Are Some of LA’s Most Iconic Eateries. Like many major cities, the LA culinary scene is known for having a pretty high turnover rate. From economic downturns to the Covid-19 pandemic, owning a restaurant in LA is not for the faint of heart. There are several establishments, however, that have stood the test of time and remain true culinary icons. From Old Hollywood hot spots to casual sandwich shops that never go out of style, the City of Angels is lucky to have so many iconic eateries that are still standing. As we say goodbye to 2022, let’s take some time to recognize some of the most legendary LA restaurants. Whether you’re a local or visiting the city for a few days, don’t forget to add these to your must-try list.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood home healthcare agency named Small Business of the Year
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — W.A.Y.S. Home Care & Health Agency of Inglewood California was awarded Small Business of the Year (Aug 2022), by Senator Steven Bradford representing the 35th District of California. CEO Kedrin Johnson of W.A.Y.S. employs more than 50 employees at her agency and offers business and vocational training at her facility in Inglewood.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles Housing Authority purchases Crenshaw apartment complex to secure affordable housing for decades
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, aka HACLA, has completed a multi-million dollar purchase of an apartment complex in Crenshaw with a plan of keeping the rentals affordable for decades. The property is the Residences at Woodlake, an apartment community located at 4555 W. Martin Luther King...
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan
PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
southarkansassun.com
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
therams.com
Black-owned business spotlight: Inglewood-based Nay's Tacos going 14 years strong
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In the first of a four-part series highlighting Black-owned businesses that have visited the Rams' training facility this season, theRams.com spotlights Nay's Tacos. Watts native and mother of three Naleisha "Nay" Webb talks about how she started her business, where people can keep up with...
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
If you’re looking for a place to live in Los Angeles, you’re probably feeling justifiably concerned about the high cost of rent in the LA area. A recent rent report puts the average rent for a studio apartment at $2,237 a month in Los Angeles.
Gas prices increase for first time since November
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased for the first time in 44 days Saturday, rising four-tenths of a cent to $4.429.The average price had dropped 42 of the previous 43 days, decreasing $1.106, including three-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It was unchanged last Monday, the only other day during the streak when it did not decrease.The average price is 5.5 cents less than one week ago, 75 cents lower than one month ago and 24.4 cents cheaper than one...
Copper thieves cut internet access to hundreds of Valley Glen residents
Hundreds of residents in Valley Glen had their internet, phone and cable shut off after thieves cut through overhead wires lined with copper. "I noticed our internet, phone and television were gone," said Rhys, one of the many AT&T customers who had their services abruptly stopped. "I first found they cut wires that were over here, dangling down."The burglars have pulled off this brazen theft on Burbank Boulevard and Buffalo Avenue twice in two weeks."We don't have phone service so that's not good," said teacher Donna Saidon. A repairman believed that the copper thieves might have used a nearby tree to scale...
coloradoboulevard.net
A Local Pasadena Bookstore With 50,000 Titles In-Stock
Thirty years ago, Book Alley started in an Old Pasadena alley. Twenty years ago, Tom Rogers bought the business and moved to a much larger building at 1252 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena. Owning and managing a bookstore was a natural fit for Rogers. He started his “book” career working for...
spectrumnews1.com
LA holiday trash collection will be delayed by a day
LOS ANGELES — After the presents have been gleefully unwrapped comes the inevitable: trash. But the ripped wrapping paper and greeting cards won’t be picked up on the usual schedule this holiday season. Because Christmas and New Year’s Day both fall on Sundays and worker holidays take place...
Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti's final executive directive to light Hollywood sign
Mayor Karen Bass has rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti's final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign.
2urbangirls.com
Rex Richardson plans to declare citywide emergency on homelessness in first act as mayor
LONG BEACH, Calif. – In his first official act as mayor of Long Beach, Rex Richardson moved forward Wednesday on a plan to declare a citywide state of emergency on homelessness — mirroring the first step of his fellow newly elected mayor, Karen Bass of Los Angeles. Richardson,...
No-burn alert extended through Monday for parts of SoCal
The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning for much of Southern California.The residential wood-burning ban will include all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, and all of Orange County. It will remain in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday. The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.
2urbangirls.com
LA mayor rescinds predecessor’s final executive order to light Hollywood Sign
LOS ANGELES – Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed Friday. The Los Angeles Times first reported that Bass shut down the directive on Wednesday, citing a memo...
2urbangirls.com
Woman killed during street takeover in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
