Inglewood, CA

2urbangirls.com

Inglewood motel catches on fire

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
INGLEWOOD, CA
yovenice.com

Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station

Metro Los Angeles is well on its way to building the LAX Metro/Transit Center Station after eight months of construction as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The estimated cost of this new transit hub is $900 million and will eventually link LAX to the Metro train system. This station is being built at the intersection of Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street in the city of Westchester, close to LAX itself. This transit hub sits on 9.5 acres of land that is right next to the new K-Line maintenance and storage facility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

The 8 Most Legendary Restaurants in All of LA

These Tried-and-True Restaurants Are Some of LA’s Most Iconic Eateries. Like many major cities, the LA culinary scene is known for having a pretty high turnover rate. From economic downturns to the Covid-19 pandemic, owning a restaurant in LA is not for the faint of heart. There are several establishments, however, that have stood the test of time and remain true culinary icons. From Old Hollywood hot spots to casual sandwich shops that never go out of style, the City of Angels is lucky to have so many iconic eateries that are still standing. As we say goodbye to 2022, let’s take some time to recognize some of the most legendary LA restaurants. Whether you’re a local or visiting the city for a few days, don’t forget to add these to your must-try list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood home healthcare agency named Small Business of the Year

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — W.A.Y.S. Home Care & Health Agency of Inglewood California was awarded Small Business of the Year (Aug 2022), by Senator Steven Bradford representing the 35th District of California. CEO Kedrin Johnson of W.A.Y.S. employs more than 50 employees at her agency and offers business and vocational training at her facility in Inglewood.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan

PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
PALMDALE, CA
southarkansassun.com

$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families

According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Gas prices increase for first time since November

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased for the first time in 44 days Saturday, rising four-tenths of a cent to $4.429.The average price had dropped 42 of the previous 43 days, decreasing $1.106, including three-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It was unchanged last Monday, the only other day during the streak when it did not decrease.The average price is 5.5 cents less than one week ago, 75 cents lower than one month ago and 24.4 cents cheaper than one...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Copper thieves cut internet access to hundreds of Valley Glen residents

Hundreds of residents in Valley Glen had their internet, phone and cable shut off after thieves cut through overhead wires lined with copper. "I noticed our internet, phone and television were gone," said Rhys, one of the many AT&T customers who had their services abruptly stopped. "I first found they cut wires that were over here, dangling down."The burglars have pulled off this brazen theft on Burbank Boulevard and Buffalo Avenue twice in two weeks."We don't have phone service so that's not good," said teacher Donna Saidon. A repairman believed that the copper thieves might have used a nearby tree to scale...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A Local Pasadena Bookstore With 50,000 Titles In-Stock

Thirty years ago, Book Alley started in an Old Pasadena alley. Twenty years ago, Tom Rogers bought the business and moved to a much larger building at 1252 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena. Owning and managing a bookstore was a natural fit for Rogers. He started his “book” career working for...
PASADENA, CA
Tourine

4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022

Los Angeles is a diverse and vibrant city with a wide range of dining options, making it a great place to celebrate Christmas with a special meal at a restaurant. From high-end fine dining to casual and cozy neighborhood spots, there are many restaurants in Los Angeles that offer festive menus and holiday cheer during the Christmas season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA holiday trash collection will be delayed by a day

LOS ANGELES — After the presents have been gleefully unwrapped comes the inevitable: trash. But the ripped wrapping paper and greeting cards won’t be picked up on the usual schedule this holiday season. Because Christmas and New Year’s Day both fall on Sundays and worker holidays take place...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

No-burn alert extended through Monday for parts of SoCal

The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning for much of Southern California.The residential wood-burning ban will include all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, and all of Orange County.  It will remain in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday. The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed during street takeover in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
LOS ANGELES, CA

