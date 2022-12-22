Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Christmas in LA: List of church services, help for homeless
LOS ANGELES - Christmas in Los Angeles County Sunday will include the customary Masses and church services celebrating the birth of Jesus and annual events providing meals to the homeless and poor. English-language Christmas Masses will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at 8 a.m....
theavtimes.com
Holiday Movie Festival continues at Palmdale City Library
PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library continues its Holiday Movie Festival this week with four more Christmas classics. All ages are welcome to the free showings, and popcorn will be provided, while supplies last. The movies start at 2 p.m. at the Palmdale City Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard.
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan
PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
theavtimes.com
Palmdale and Lancaster City Hall holiday closures
The city of Palmdale’s administrative and business offices will be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, and as part of a cost-saving unpaid furlough. Palmdale city offices will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. To report...
Chiquita Canyon Donates Bikes, Scooters To Children Across Santa Clarita
In an annual tradition, Chiquita Canyon Landfill made the holiday season a little brighter by donating over 100 bikes and scooters to nonprofit organizations across the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday. On Tuesday, as part of Waste Connection’s 22nd Annual Christmas Promise Bike Build Program, Chiquita Canyon Landfill employees assembled and delivered over 100 bikes ...
spectrumnews1.com
LA holiday trash collection will be delayed by a day
LOS ANGELES — After the presents have been gleefully unwrapped comes the inevitable: trash. But the ripped wrapping paper and greeting cards won’t be picked up on the usual schedule this holiday season. Because Christmas and New Year’s Day both fall on Sundays and worker holidays take place...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood motel catches on fire
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
southarkansassun.com
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
foxla.com
Christmas tamales: Shoppers wait in line for masa in Downey
DOWNEY, Calif. - It's almost that special times of year!. With Christmas just days away, some are preparing to make traditional foods to celebrate the holiday. On Thursday, a long line was seen wrapping around a market in Downey, with some shoppers waiting for hours to buy fresh masa, the main ingredient for tamales, a beloved holiday staple in Los Angeles and beyond.
KTLA.com
Rain in the forecast for Southern California
Southern California’s run of spectacular winter weather is about to take a turn for the wet. Starting Tuesday, there is a good chance for rain to drench Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties almost every day for the next two weeks as storm system moves in from the Pacific Northwest.
theavtimes.com
Palmdale’s SAVES closed for closed for furlough and reorganization
Palmdale’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) is closed for regular food distribution through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, city officials announced. SAVES will reopen on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, to the pre-COVID Client’s Choice food distribution model that allows people to select their food from available items. The Holiday Basket and toy distribution registration are full. Registered families will receive their items on Thursday, Dec. 22. Only registered families can receive services on this day.
This Los Angeles man is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
‘Santa Monica is not safe’ banner displayed over 3rd Street Promenade
A group of residents and business owners placed a “Santa Monica is not safe” banner in one of the city’s most popular shopping areas. Video Tuesday morning showed the large banner posted next to the Adidas store at the 3rd Street Promenade where thousands of holiday shoppers and tourists are sure to see it. Just […]
2 arrested in Torrance mall smash-and-grab burglary
Two suspects were captured during a smash-and-grab burglary at a Torrance shopping mall on Tuesday. Torrance Police responded to the Del Amo Fashion Center on reports of several masked suspects armed with hammers allegedly seen burglarizing a jewelry store. When officers arrived at the scene, the two male suspects attempted to flee, but bystanders and […]
foxla.com
Lancaster declares emergency over LA Mayor Bass' plan for 'mass movement of homeless' to Antelope Valley
LOS ANGELES - A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Lancaster over Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' plan for a "mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley." In a statement, Mayor R. Rex Parris said the city is taking immediate action and called Bass'...
Driver sought after pedestrian struck, killed in Los Angeles street takeover
The search is on Monday for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian during a street takeover in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Christmas. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Florence Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. The call reported […]
KTLA.com
L.A. resident offering $300 for someone to wait in line for him to see Santa
If you’re looking for some extra holiday cash, a Los Angeles man wants to pay you $300 to hold his place in line to see Santa. The man, named Ben, posted the request on the side hustle app, Airtasker, which allows for people to get paid for doing various odd jobs.
Bass, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will give $300 to families in need this holiday season
Mayor Karen Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will help 5,000 families in need during the holidays through a direct-cash assistance program. A total of $1.5 million will be distributed to families through GIVEN, a program of the Mayor’s Fund that is conducted in partnership with the mayor, the city’s Community Investment for […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed near Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES – A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died...
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death in Palmdale
PALMDALE – A man in his 30s was shot to death outside an apartment complex in Palmdale Sunday night, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, on the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
