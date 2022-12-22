ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's Extravagant Annual Christmas Eve Party

The Kardashian-Jenner family goes all-out all year round, but the holiday season sees the famed family in their most extravagant style -- and this year was certainly no exception!. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hosted the annual Christmas Eve party. The elaborate affair was attended by Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall,...
WUSA

King Charles III Joined by Daniel Craig, Judi Dench to Read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas'

Gather 'round the kiddos. King Charles III is reciting a popular holiday poem just in time for Christmas, and he's recruited some famous celebs to help him along the way!. The Royal Family's verified Instagram account on Saturday morning posted a sweet video in which the monarch stands in front of a lit Christmas tree and prepares to read "'Twas The Night Before Christmas." Camilla, Queen Consort joined in on the fun, as did some other very familiar faces, including Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy, Judi Dench and Maggie Smith.

Comments / 0

Community Policy