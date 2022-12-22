ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metro News

60-year I-64 bridge to be lowered beginning Wednesday

NITRO, W.Va. — Contractors are scheduled to begin lowering the main span of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge on I-64 at Nitro to a barge on the Kanawha River Wednesday morning. The project is expected to take several hours, Nitro spokesman Joe Stevens told city council Tuesday night.
NITRO, WV
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
LEWISBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Snow chances next week in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio

(WOWK) Snow chances are looking fairly decent for the days leading up to Christmas, but the amounts remain very unclear some six days ahead of the possible storm. Many weather models indicate a big push of very cold air that starts on Thursday. Snow develops as an area of low pressure also travels across the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Part of I-64 bridge history comes down

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of Interstate 64 history in West Virginia came down Wednesday, as the main span of the old Nitro-St. Albans Bridge was lowered onto a barge. According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, the section of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge, which...
NITRO, WV
10TV

AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?

Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:. This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in. A few...
CLEVELAND, OH
WSAZ

McDowell County PSD working to connect thousands without drinking water

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For decades, people in McDowell County, West Virginia have not had access to clean drinking water due to outdated infrastructure. In December 2022, the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Washington D.C., Michael Regan, toured the county to talk about clean water and funding to improve the system.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV

