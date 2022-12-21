Read full article on original website
Nate Chinen's Favorite Music of 2022
There was so much music to process in 2022 – and so much of it warranted close listening. What I found myself gravitating toward was the sound of revelation, a word that I could apply to most of the albums and songs on this list, in different ways. We spent the year reintegrating and rehabilitating, finding a new way back to the old ways. Here is the best of what got me there — first albums, then the songs.
Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance
Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022
The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
Jim Stewart, founder of Stax Records, dies aged 92
Jim Stewart, founder of influential southern soul label Stax Records, has died aged 92. Stax confirmed the news on social media this morning, writing that Stewart “passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family”. As the founder of Stax, Stewart was responsible for signing and nurturing the...
‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ Singer Peter Frampton Sells Catalog to BMG
BMG has acquired the rights to Grammy-winning singer and guitarist Peter Frampton’s entire catalog in exchange for a major payout, the company announced Wednesday. According to the press release, the deal includes the musician’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams dating back to his work in the late 1960s.
Jean Carne surprises with new "Jazzy Soulful" album
(December 8, 2022) Jean Carne is an all-time great who defines the term “unsung.” She has lived the life of five performers, with an incredible legacy that includes recording with Earth Wind & Fire, creating classics with Norman Connors, coaching many of the great singers of the 1970s, and, of course, her own career as one of the key artists at Philadelphia International Records.
Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists
BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
Christine McVie wrote many of Fleetwood Mac's greatest songs. These 5 were her best.
Christine McVie, who died Wednesday at 79, contributed mightily to the Fleetwood Mac canon. Here are five of the best songs she wrote for the band.
35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022
As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
Watch Mac DeMarco Join Domi & JD Beck to Perform “Two Shrimps” on Fallon
Mac DeMarco joined jazz duo Domi & JD Beck onstage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (November 30). They performed “Two Shrimps,” which appears on Domi & JD Beck’s debut album, Not Tight. Watch DeMarco and the two musicians perform among shrubs and cherry blossoms below.
Roger Waters Revamps Pink Floyd Classics In 'The Lockdown Sessions'
The six-track LP is available now.
Actor Bill Nighy on the movie 'Living'
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with the actor Bill Nighy about the movie "Living." He plays a joyless bureaucrat who receives a terminal diagnosis and reconsiders his life.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Of 'Abbott Elementary'
Our series of favorite interviews from 2022 kicks off with Sheryl Lee Ralph. She won an Emmy for her role as the veteran teacher Barbara Howard on the hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, about an under-resourced Philly school. We talk about her long career in showbiz — from Dreamgirls on Broadway to Moesha, and how she made her own way in an industry that didn't offer many parts to Black women.
Books We Love: Cookbook edition
Audio will be available later today. From NPR's Books We Love, four staff members recommend new cookbooks: "Persiana Everyday," "Masa," "Koshersoul," and "The Woks of Life."
Movie Review: 'Living' and 'A Man Called Otto'
Audio will be available later today. Two new films about men who find flexibility late in life, "Living" and "A Man Called Otto," are remakes of acclaimed foreign films: Director Akira Kurosawa's "Ikuru" and Sweden's "A Man Called Ove."
Movie Review: 'Babylon'
Audio will be available later today. Director Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" is a comically over-the-top look at scandal-ridden 1920s Hollywood. It's a celebration of an art form in turmoil as silent films give way to talkies.
A Very Questlove Christmas
Questlove has put together a playlist for us of some of his favorite Christmas recordings. Questlove is co-founder of the The Roots, which is among other things, is the house band for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He won an Oscar this year for his documentary Summer of Soul.
'Wildcat' is a story of healing for its directors, stars and an orphaned ocelot
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with directors Trevor Beck Frost and Melissa about "Wildcat," their documentary about a couple working to rehabilitate orphaned ocelots in the Amazon rainforest.
Writer Rax King on her favorite book, 'Dancing Queen' by Lisa Carver
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with writer Rax King about one of her favorite books, "Dancing Queen" by Lisa Carver.
Paramore announce Nashville album release show
Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
