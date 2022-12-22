ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders on battles with Sterling Sharpe, Jerry Rice & Michael Irvin | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss Deion’s fierce battles with teammates Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin and Andre Rison. Deion also shares how difficult it was defending Shannon’s brother, Sterling Sharpe. When asked about his former teammates Deion said: “Folks would stop to see me and Jerry Rice go at it. Michael Irvin was the same way. Mike was a dog man and he had a whole different type of game. Andre Rison was a dog too. I played with some guys that can go to work and we went to work in practice.”
FOX Sports

Pickett rising to the moment as the Steelers keep hope alive

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent most of the past two-plus months asking rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to simply not lose games. His marching orders from coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada were simple. Take care of the ball. Make the right read. Play it...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Nathaniel Hackett fired amid 4-11 record in first season with Broncos | THE HERD

The Denver Broncos have fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 4-11 record in his first season with the team. This news is coming off an embarrassing 51-14 Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Rams, where Russell Wilson was also benched. Nick Wright reacts to the breaking news, but then explains why Hackett's firing will not help Broncos Country in the long run.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders shares funny NFL Draft stories | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Deion Sanders shares funny NFL Draft stories with Shannon Sharpe. Shannon recalls Deion not stretching prior to running his 40-yard dash. Deion says: “A cheetah never stretch before getting his prey.” Deion goes onto share how he walked out of a meeting with the New York Giants and what drew him to the city of Atlanta.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Alamo Bowl Preview: Does No. 20 Texas have a shot against No. 12 Washington's high powered offense? | Joel Klatt Show

FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt previews the Alamo Bowl between the No. 20 Texas Longhorns and the No. 12 Washington Huskies. Joel discusses if Texas playing without some of their high powered offensive players will be able to put up the points needed to contend with Washington who had the fourth highest scoring team in the FBS.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Bitter cold loss leaves Browns outside playoffs once again

CLEVELAND (AP) — There's nothing left for the Cleveland Browns to accomplish this season, another failed one in a long line of malfunctions for one of the NFL's most inept franchises. Since 1999, they've had three winning seasons. Count 'em, three. They are masters of dysfunction, however, and coach...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Wilks' Panthers banking on run game to lead them to playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When Steve Wilks took over as interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, he believed the only chance to be competitive was complete dedication to running the football given the strength of the offensive line and the instability at quarterback. Well, Wilks’...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Vikings offense still seeking complete performance

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have made the first year for coach Kevin O'Connell an unforgettable and unparalleled season of late-game drama, with an NFL-record 11 wins in one-score decisions. The cohesion, confidence and firm grasp of the finer details that O'Connell has helped foster have continued to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Wisconsin takes on Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) — The Luke Fickell era at Wisconsin will have a soft opening. Fickell will be on the sideline against Oklahoma State on Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Most of the major decisions, like naming a starting quarterback, will be made by interim coach Jim Leonhard and the other current Badgers coaches.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX Sports

Curl's absence hurts Commanders, even with Young's return

Chase Young was supposed to boost Washington's defense when he made his season debut, and he did, but the Commanders found out the hard way how much they need a key member of the secondary. Safety Kam Curl's absence because of an ankle injury was obvious during a 37-20 loss...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Panthers courting CB Norman with Horn having wrist surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers worked out 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman on Monday because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Hurts on Hold? Eagles hope injured QB can return vs. Saints

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for the Eagles. So is starting banged-up quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts missed Philadelphia’s loss to Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder — a defeat that denied the Eagles the NFC East championship and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Had the Eagles clinched those top spots, the need to have Hurts play again this season would have been erased.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy