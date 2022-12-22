Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders on battles with Sterling Sharpe, Jerry Rice & Michael Irvin | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss Deion’s fierce battles with teammates Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin and Andre Rison. Deion also shares how difficult it was defending Shannon’s brother, Sterling Sharpe. When asked about his former teammates Deion said: “Folks would stop to see me and Jerry Rice go at it. Michael Irvin was the same way. Mike was a dog man and he had a whole different type of game. Andre Rison was a dog too. I played with some guys that can go to work and we went to work in practice.”
FOX Sports
'We bent a little bit, but we never broke' - Roquan Smith on the Ravens' defense being able to hold the Falcons to only field goals
Shannon Spake talks with Roquan Smith following the Baltimore Ravens' 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Smith talks on the Ravens' relentlessness on defense.
FOX Sports
CHEEZ-IT Bowl Preview: Does Oklahoma stand a chance against No. 13 Florida State? | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt previews the CHEEZ-IT Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 13 Florida State Seminoles. Joel wonders if Oklahoma will be able to avoid its first losing season since 1998 and if Florida State’s defense will step up and make that happen.
FOX Sports
Pickett rising to the moment as the Steelers keep hope alive
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent most of the past two-plus months asking rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to simply not lose games. His marching orders from coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada were simple. Take care of the ball. Make the right read. Play it...
FOX Sports
Nathaniel Hackett fired amid 4-11 record in first season with Broncos | THE HERD
The Denver Broncos have fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 4-11 record in his first season with the team. This news is coming off an embarrassing 51-14 Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Rams, where Russell Wilson was also benched. Nick Wright reacts to the breaking news, but then explains why Hackett's firing will not help Broncos Country in the long run.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders shares funny NFL Draft stories | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Deion Sanders shares funny NFL Draft stories with Shannon Sharpe. Shannon recalls Deion not stretching prior to running his 40-yard dash. Deion says: “A cheetah never stretch before getting his prey.” Deion goes onto share how he walked out of a meeting with the New York Giants and what drew him to the city of Atlanta.
FOX Sports
Jay Glazer gives an update on Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Jets' Mike White's return | FOX NFL Sunday
Fox's Jay Glazer gives an update when we could see Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and New York Jets' Mike White back on the field. He also talks about what the Jets could do with quarterback Zach Wilson moving forward.
FOX Sports
'Its a quarterback's dream to have those kind of players' - Kirk Cousins discusses the weapons that he has on the Vikings' offense
Kirk Cousins talks with Kristina Pink after the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New York Giants 27-24 on a game-winning 61-yard field goal as time expired. Justin Jefferson set the Minnesota Vikings single season record for receiving yards.
FOX Sports
Alamo Bowl Preview: Does No. 20 Texas have a shot against No. 12 Washington's high powered offense? | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt previews the Alamo Bowl between the No. 20 Texas Longhorns and the No. 12 Washington Huskies. Joel discusses if Texas playing without some of their high powered offensive players will be able to put up the points needed to contend with Washington who had the fourth highest scoring team in the FBS.
FOX Sports
Bitter cold loss leaves Browns outside playoffs once again
CLEVELAND (AP) — There's nothing left for the Cleveland Browns to accomplish this season, another failed one in a long line of malfunctions for one of the NFL's most inept franchises. Since 1999, they've had three winning seasons. Count 'em, three. They are masters of dysfunction, however, and coach...
FOX Sports
Wilks' Panthers banking on run game to lead them to playoffs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When Steve Wilks took over as interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, he believed the only chance to be competitive was complete dedication to running the football given the strength of the offensive line and the instability at quarterback. Well, Wilks’...
FOX Sports
Vikings offense still seeking complete performance
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have made the first year for coach Kevin O'Connell an unforgettable and unparalleled season of late-game drama, with an NFL-record 11 wins in one-score decisions. The cohesion, confidence and firm grasp of the finer details that O'Connell has helped foster have continued to...
FOX Sports
Wisconsin takes on Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — The Luke Fickell era at Wisconsin will have a soft opening. Fickell will be on the sideline against Oklahoma State on Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Most of the major decisions, like naming a starting quarterback, will be made by interim coach Jim Leonhard and the other current Badgers coaches.
FOX Sports
Curl's absence hurts Commanders, even with Young's return
Chase Young was supposed to boost Washington's defense when he made his season debut, and he did, but the Commanders found out the hard way how much they need a key member of the secondary. Safety Kam Curl's absence because of an ankle injury was obvious during a 37-20 loss...
FOX Sports
Panthers courting CB Norman with Horn having wrist surgery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers worked out 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman on Monday because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions...
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos struggle in blowout loss vs. Baker Mayfield & Rams | UNDISPUTED
Baker Mayfield threw only four incompletions in Los Angeles Rams 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos. Baker also threw for two touchdowns and had no interceptions or sacks. On the other side Russell Wilson struggled throwing three interceptions and completed 15 of 27 passes for just over 200 yards. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Rams-Broncos.
FOX Sports
Hurts on Hold? Eagles hope injured QB can return vs. Saints
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for the Eagles. So is starting banged-up quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts missed Philadelphia’s loss to Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder — a defeat that denied the Eagles the NFC East championship and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Had the Eagles clinched those top spots, the need to have Hurts play again this season would have been erased.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders on Shedeur Sanders and Tom Brady's relationship | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss his son, Shedeur Sanders relationship with Tom Brady. Deion shares: “Shedeur looks up to Brady & endorses Brady’s brand. Tom keeps in touch with him and keeps him on point.” Deion also discloses what’s it like to coach his sons.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders on the blueprint for Jackson State & HBCUs to succeed | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Deion Sanders reveals to Shannon Sharpe the blueprint to succeed at Jackson State and HBCUs. Deion’s message “Go get you a QB that can throw because once we get down by 14 it’s a wrap. That’s just something simple.” Deion also talks the Jackson, Mississippi water crisis.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders scared NFL teams away so he can be drafted by the Atlanta Falcons | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss Deion’s pre draft experience and what made him fall in love with the city of Atlanta. Deion says: “This is where I need to be because they’re going to understand me. I thank God for Atlanta drafting me.”
Comments / 0