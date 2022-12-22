Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss Deion’s fierce battles with teammates Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin and Andre Rison. Deion also shares how difficult it was defending Shannon’s brother, Sterling Sharpe. When asked about his former teammates Deion said: “Folks would stop to see me and Jerry Rice go at it. Michael Irvin was the same way. Mike was a dog man and he had a whole different type of game. Andre Rison was a dog too. I played with some guys that can go to work and we went to work in practice.”

3 HOURS AGO