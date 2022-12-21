ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in connection with grandmother’s murder

By John Besley
 5 days ago

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 47-year-old grandmother.

Michelle Hanson’s body was discovered at a house in Brady Street, Sunderland , on December 3.

Northumbria Police said 33-year-old Alexander Carr was arrested in London on Wednesday evening. He remains in police custody.

We would like to thank the public for their assistance so far and would ask anybody who has any information who hasn’t already come forward to contact police

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, leading the police investigation, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts continue to be with Michelle’s family at this devastating time and our specially trained officers will continue to support them in any way we can.

“Her family deserve answers and we are committed to finding out what has happened and bringing anyone involved to justice.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance so far and would ask anybody who has any information who hasn’t already come forward to contact police.

“We would also ask that people avoid any speculation that could jeopardise the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police through the Tell Us Something page of the force’s website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220312-0434.

