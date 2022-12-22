ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Youngster Jay qualifies to drive dump truck at just 13

By Emma Lawson
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvXYJ_0jqkUQs200

A 13-year-old Scot who has been fascinated with dump trucks from an early age has become one of the youngest people ever qualified to drive them.

Jay Currie from Cullen, Moray , has become one of the youngest, trained, articulated dump truck drivers after gaining his Construction Plant Competence Scheme articulated dump truck red card.

The youngster is following in the footsteps of his brother, Jamie, who also trained as an operator in the UK after gaining his card in 2020, when he was also aged just 13.

Jay sat the test on his 13th birthday and passed with a score of 49/50.

He said: “I have always been fascinated with big dump trucks since a young age. My brother did his digger ticket so I thought I should try to get a dumper ticket, so we can get some earthmoving done.

“I wanted to do it at an early age, too, so that I could have more experience on the machine.”

Passion for diggers run in the family: Jay’s dad, James is the director of Currie Contractors Cullen Ltd.

He is looking forward to one day working on commercial sites with his sons.

Jay added: “I would like to encourage other people like me to follow in my footsteps or similar as it can provide a great career path and it can make their CV look better when applying for a job.”

Callum Mackintosh, of the Scottish Plant Owners Association, said: “What a fantastic achievement by Jay and what a duo him and his brother are. Laying the foundations for a career in plant at 13 is admirable.”

He added: “ Careers in plant are well worth considering and I look forward to seeing where Jay’s future takes him.”

Comments / 9

Michael Smith
3d ago

yeah my landlord has his 12-year-old son driving his commercial dump trucks all the time and big giant tractors for doing farm work you can train a kid to drive at 5 6 years old they just can't reach the pedals those kids can drive by the time they're nine I could

Reply
3
John Roder
4d ago

What farm kid was not driving dump trucks or other equipment at 13?

Reply(2)
6
Related
The Independent

Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row

A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
BBC

I'm a trained dumper truck driver at just 13

A 13-year-old boy from Moray has become one of the youngest trained articulated dump truck drivers in the UK. Jamie Currie, from Cullen, is following in the footsteps of his brother, Jamie, who became a trained operator at the same age. Their passion for diggers runs in the family, as...
Upworthy

Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand

Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
BBC

Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say

Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Inside Nova

Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘

The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
The Independent

Moment skiers are engulfed by massive avalanche in Austrian mountains

A group of ten skiers were rescued near Austria's Lech-Zuers resort after an avalanche buried them in snow (25 December).The incident took place at around 15:00 local time (14:00 GMT) on Christmas Day, injuring four - one of which was serious.A 20-year-old man recorded the avalanche, as it swept alongside him at an altitude of 2,700-metres.Around 200 rescue workers were deployed, including search dogs, in a bid to find everyone before darkness hit.Police say they believe no one else is missing.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Memorial held for 2004 Boxing Day tsunami victims in southern ThailandStrike action: Every industrial walkout set for January so farUS bomb cyclone: Monster storm claims at least 34 lives across country
The Independent

Shocking moment cement truck speeds down mountain road after brakes fail

Shocking footage captures a massive cement truck speeding down a mountain road after its brakes failed.The driver noticed the pedal wasn’t working as he manoeuvred the vehicle down the steep Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Khandala, western India.Local sources said he attempted to halt it - and eventually did - using the handbrake.But that was not before the truck, laden with cement, crashed into roadside barriers after a terrifying trip.Reports claim police detained the driver after the incident, and that the truck did not slip onto the road below.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil activists stand in front of moving lorry in latest protestMassive fire breaks out at Moscow mall, second such blaze in four daysPolice officer treated for hypothermia after punching ice in Solihull rescue effort
The Independent

Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake

Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
The Independent

The Independent

994K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy