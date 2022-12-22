Read full article on original website
FlameThrower
4d ago
Prepare your vehicle with water, snacks, charged phone, full tank of gas, blankets and tell someone where you’re going. Share your location on your phone.
KFOR
Tracking another cold front south across Oklahoma Monday!
Good Morning! A cold front will sweep south across the state today bringing gusty north winds and falling afternoon temps! For OKC highs near 40 around Noon with strong north winds and falling temps into 30s this afternoon. No precipitation with this front!
KFOR
Here’s the Christmas Eve Travel Weather Update!
The travel weather in our region looks good! Still some slick spots and patches of snow and ice to the north and east of OKC. The farther you go the more slick spots, patchy snow and ice on the roads. So please use caution if traveling on this Christmas Eve! Temperatures should warm up above freezing across all of Oklahoma on Christmas Day except the far northeastern sections of our state. Expecting highs well into the 30s and 40s south winds! Merry Christmas! Nationally, freeze warnings along the Gulf Coast, snow , blowing snow continues Great Lakes and Northeast and a new storm in the Pacific NW into the northern Rockies! Looks good in Oklahoma!
News On 6
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Unique Array Of Aircraft In 2022
Oklahoma is a big aviation state, and there's no better way to see that than from up in the air. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone shares some of the unique aircraft that have flown over Tulsa this year.
High winds wreak havoc around metro Thursday
Thursday’s blustery winds caused several problems for Oklahomans around the metro.
Winter Storms Renew The Push To Move Oklahoma’s Power Grid Underground
For the last thirty-six hours of winter storm warning and one heck of a massive arctic blast, Oklahomans across the state are asking questions again about the feasibility of the power grid. While it doesn't seem to be as fragile and inefficient as the Texas grid, many Oklahomans lost power...
KOCO
Frozen pipes put damper on Oklahoma family's Christmas weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had a rough start to Christmas weekend when their pipes froze during the state's arctic blast. Dusty Willige, a plumber with Air Comfort Solutions, said the company heard a number of calls from people with frozen pipes in their call center. At this point, he said there is not much they can do.
a-z-animals.com
10 Native Plants in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is located in the south-central part of the United States and is undoubtedly a natural gem! It features ancient mountain ranges, forests, prairies, and mesas, where numerous unique, stunning plants grow!. Almost a quarter of the state is covered in forests that serve as a natural habitat for various...
coloradopolitics.com
Crude oil pipeline mostly reopens following massive Kansas oil spill | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
TOPEKA — The operator of a pipeline with the largest onshore crude oil spill in nine years has reopened all of it except for the stretch in Kansas and northern Oklahoma that includes the site of the rupture. Canada-based T.C. Energy said in a statement on Dec. 14 that...
Essential and Nonessential Items You Need During an Oklahoma Winter Storm
It's that time of year again, Oklahoma! Old Man Winter has blasted himself through our front doors and made himself comfortable as he will be staying with us through the holiday weekend. Since it's the week before Christmas, Oklahomans undoubtably spent a good amount of time in stores purchasing gifts...
kosu.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
For nearly two years, a group of Native American community members, activists and artists have gotten input from people across the state to envision an Indigenous-led Land Run monument in Oklahoma City. Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier,...
Plumbers overwhelmed by number of frozen, busted pipe calls during extreme cold
Hundreds of Oklahomans continue to suffer through excruciatingly low temperatures that have a lasting effect on their home.
KXII.com
Power outages across Texoma
(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
Oklahoma Poison Center reminds caregivers on proper dosing for cold medications in children
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Poison Center is reminding caregivers that adult doses, even if reduced, can be extremely harmful to children. “Over-the-counter cough and cold medicines are not recommended for children under the age of four and should be used only if recommended by a doctor in children four to six years old,” says Kristie Edelen, Pharm D, DABAT, Assistant Managing Director of the Oklahoma Poison Center. “Children are dosed very differently than adults. Most over-the-counter medications are based on a child’s weight, and you can’t match the right dosage by cutting an adult dose.”
Oklahoma’s Best TikTok Winter Weather Reactions
Let me get straight to the point here. I could do what my editor demands and write 250 words about TikTok and Oklahoma, but that's not why you're here. You want to see the shorts and go about your day. Since I can't stand long-winded writers that make the simplest...
Utility companies release policy on connection shut offs during extreme cold temperatures
Inside a tiny home in Yukon, Donna Yarbrough and her team at non-profit Compassionate Hands have been overwhelmed by Oklahomans asking for help to pay their utility bills.
State agencies to temporarily reduce non-essential services
As winter precipitation and bitter temperatures take over the Sooner State, some state agencies are reducing non-essential services.
News On 6
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
Thousands Without Power Around NE Oklahoma As Winter Storms Bring Snow, Frigid Temperatures
Winter weather returned to Oklahoma on Thursday, bringing strong winds and some snow to parts of the state. The hazardous conditions have also left thousands without power across northeast Oklahoma. As of 3 p.m.. on Thursday, Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) has reported that around 1,235 customers are without power...
Oklahoma State Veterinarian receives special visit after vet inspection of Santa’s reindeer
The Oklahoma State Veterinarian received a special visit after announcing Santa's reindeer are approved to enter the state on Christmas Eve.
KOCO
Mural brings attention to Oklahoma foster children
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Quail Springs Mall mural brought attention to the Oklahoma kids needing more than gifts this holiday season — they need a home. Artists came together to create a mural that brings awareness to the children in the state hoping to find a foster home or an adoptive family. The group behind the message hopes it catches the eyes of shoppers.
