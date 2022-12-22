The travel weather in our region looks good! Still some slick spots and patches of snow and ice to the north and east of OKC. The farther you go the more slick spots, patchy snow and ice on the roads. So please use caution if traveling on this Christmas Eve! Temperatures should warm up above freezing across all of Oklahoma on Christmas Day except the far northeastern sections of our state. Expecting highs well into the 30s and 40s south winds! Merry Christmas! Nationally, freeze warnings along the Gulf Coast, snow , blowing snow continues Great Lakes and Northeast and a new storm in the Pacific NW into the northern Rockies! Looks good in Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO