Oklahoma State

Prepare your vehicle with water, snacks, charged phone, full tank of gas, blankets and tell someone where you’re going. Share your location on your phone.

KFOR

Tracking another cold front south across Oklahoma Monday!

Good Morning! A cold front will sweep south across the state today bringing gusty north winds and falling afternoon temps! For OKC highs near 40 around Noon with strong north winds and falling temps into 30s this afternoon. No precipitation with this front!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Here’s the Christmas Eve Travel Weather Update!

The travel weather in our region looks good! Still some slick spots and patches of snow and ice to the north and east of OKC. The farther you go the more slick spots, patchy snow and ice on the roads. So please use caution if traveling on this Christmas Eve! Temperatures should warm up above freezing across all of Oklahoma on Christmas Day except the far northeastern sections of our state. Expecting highs well into the 30s and 40s south winds! Merry Christmas! Nationally, freeze warnings along the Gulf Coast, snow , blowing snow continues Great Lakes and Northeast and a new storm in the Pacific NW into the northern Rockies! Looks good in Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Frozen pipes put damper on Oklahoma family's Christmas weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had a rough start to Christmas weekend when their pipes froze during the state's arctic blast. Dusty Willige, a plumber with Air Comfort Solutions, said the company heard a number of calls from people with frozen pipes in their call center. At this point, he said there is not much they can do.
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

10 Native Plants in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is located in the south-central part of the United States and is undoubtedly a natural gem! It features ancient mountain ranges, forests, prairies, and mesas, where numerous unique, stunning plants grow!. Almost a quarter of the state is covered in forests that serve as a natural habitat for various...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Power outages across Texoma

(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KRMG

Oklahoma Poison Center reminds caregivers on proper dosing for cold medications in children

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Poison Center is reminding caregivers that adult doses, even if reduced, can be extremely harmful to children. “Over-the-counter cough and cold medicines are not recommended for children under the age of four and should be used only if recommended by a doctor in children four to six years old,” says Kristie Edelen, Pharm D, DABAT, Assistant Managing Director of the Oklahoma Poison Center. “Children are dosed very differently than adults. Most over-the-counter medications are based on a child’s weight, and you can’t match the right dosage by cutting an adult dose.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Best TikTok Winter Weather Reactions

Let me get straight to the point here. I could do what my editor demands and write 250 words about TikTok and Oklahoma, but that's not why you're here. You want to see the shorts and go about your day. Since I can't stand long-winded writers that make the simplest...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Mural brings attention to Oklahoma foster children

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Quail Springs Mall mural brought attention to the Oklahoma kids needing more than gifts this holiday season — they need a home. Artists came together to create a mural that brings awareness to the children in the state hoping to find a foster home or an adoptive family. The group behind the message hopes it catches the eyes of shoppers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

