ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kate takes on Colonel of Irish Guards position from William

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZQdu_0jqkUMaM00

The Princess of Wales has become Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role previously held by her husband, Buckingham Palace has announced.

This comes as the Palace also revealed that the King’s Birthday Parade, known as Trooping the Colour, will be held on June 17 in central London.

The King and the Prince of Wales will ride on horseback during the display, while other members of the royal family, including Kate and the Queen Consort, will watch from carriages and the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Buckingham Palace said three members of the family have been appointed Colonels within the Foot Guards, including Camilla as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

This role was previously held by the Duke of York and has been vacant since he was stripped of his royal titles.

Meanwhile, Kate will become Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role previously held by William, who will take the Colonel of the Welsh Guards title from his father.

There will be no change to the existing Colonelcies of the other Regiments within the Household Division, the Palace said.

Trooping the Colour has marked the monarch’s official birthday for over 260 years, and 2023 will mark Charles’ first appearance at the event as King, and follows his coronation which is due to be held on May 6.

Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians take part in the display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

The parade travels from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade , and closes with a Royal Air Force fly-past.

Comments / 6

couldbemaybenot
4d ago

Nothing a crowd of Irish soldiers likes better than a colonel that laughs at their jokes ( I guess). Nice goin' Kate.

Reply
5
Related
People

King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report

The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales demonstrates the chicest way to wear a Christmas jumper

The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season. The Princess of Wales is a master of festive fashion, something she has already demonstrated twice this week. On Monday, the royal – who is currently promoting her Christmas carol service – was pictured wearing the perfect red sequin party dress, and today, the palace has shared a video of her wearing the cosiest of Christmas jumpers.
epicstream.com

Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
SheKnows

Prince William is Reportedly ‘Livid’ That Prince Harry Allowed This Particular Princess Diana Footage in the Docuseries

Throughout Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry recalls his mother Princess Diana’s own struggles with tabloids. Commenting on old footage of the late royal, the Duke of Sussex takes time during the Netflix docuseries to explain how difficult his mother’s relationship with the media became. But there’s one particular interview included in the series Harry’s older brother Prince William is reportedly not happy about. In the docuseries, footage of Princess Diana’s infamous interview with Panorama is featured, in which she discusses the dissolution of her marriage and her struggles as a member of the royal family. According to one royal expert,...
POPSUGAR

Prince Louis Brings His Infectious Energy to His Royal Christmas Debut

The royal Christmas just got a whole lot more fun. On Sunday, Prince Louis, 4, made his royal Christmas debut, joining his big brother, Prince George, 9, and big sister, Princess Charlotte, 7, and his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, for the royals' traditional walk to church on Christmas morning for the first time. (Louis appeared to attend last year's service as well, but the family's walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.)
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth Didn’t See Husband Prince Philip For Weeks At A Time After He ‘Retired’, New Bio Claims

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip apparently didn’t see each other for weeks at a time after his 2017 retirement. The late monarch, who died earlier this year, and the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021, would still keep in contact “regularly” by phone during those times, a new book called Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which was obtained by Daily Mail, claims.
The Independent

The Independent

994K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy