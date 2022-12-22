ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

What should you do if your power goes out in freezing weather?

By Samantha Jarpe, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QzaM_0jqkUDdp00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — An arctic cold front will bring extremely cold temperatures to many this holiday weekend. And with the chance for strong winds across many states, the storm could leave you without power.

So what should you do if your power goes out during the cold front?

How to prepare for a power outage

The Federal Emergency Management Agency suggests several things to do to prepare in case of a winter storm power outage:

What to do during a winter storm power outage

FEMA gave several tips on how to stay safe during a power outage:

  • Wear layers of loose-fitting and lightweight clothes. These will keep you warmer than a bulky sweater
  • Never use a generator inside a home, basement, shed or garage, even if doors or windows are open. This is because of the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning
  • Do not use a gas stovetop oven, camp stove or charcoal grill to heat your home
  • Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Refrigerators will keep food cold for around four hours, and a full freezer will keep the temperature for around 48 hours
  • Turn off or disconnect appliances, equipment and electronics
  • Seek medical attention immediately if anyone in your family experiences the symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia
    • Symptoms of frostbite include numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin and firm or waxy skin
    • Symptoms of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness

After power has returned to your home

FEMA suggests throwing out perishable food items from your refrigerator if the power has been out for over four hours and your freezer if the power has been out for over 48 hours.

Check your house for burst pipes. Additionally, if you think a pipe has frozen, thaw it out as soon as possible or call a plumber to help.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily Weather Forecast

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Fight bleeds from funeral to family home, leaves one man injured

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the charge against Blake. No one was killed in the incident. We regret the error. WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say an Alabama man was shot after attending his father’s funeral in Louisiana. According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office (WFPSO), Michael Lancaster, […]
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

One killed in fiery crash on Highway 11 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 11 in Jones County on Friday, December 23. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said fire crews from Jones and Forrest counties responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Highway 11 just […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Firearm found nearby human remains in Terry

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deteriorating human body parts were found on Christmas Day in Terry. Sheriff Tyree Jones said someone passing by a water tower in the 900 block of Wyndale Road saw a dog dragging the remains. The identity of the remains is unknown due to decomposition, but Jones said it appears to be […]
TERRY, MS
WJTV 12

FCS Freshman All-American Commits to JSU Football

Jackson State football has added a new piece to its roster. Esaias Guthrie has announced he is transferring to JSU.] The Delaware State freshman had 32 tackles (one for loss), four interceptions and nine pass breakups. He has been named to the FCS Freshman All-American team and is on the All-MEAC First Team. ESPN ranked […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man allegedly shot, killed by brother in Port Gibson

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man accused of killing his brother after a family altercation was arrested in Port Gibson. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the altercation happened on Christmas Day, December 25, around 3:55 p.m. on Pattison Tillman Road. Melvin Brinner was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner. According […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two detainees escape from Hinds County Detention Center

UPDATE HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the stolen van was recovered from a body of water in Anna, Texas. Witnesses reported they saw a white man pushing the van into the water. The van was later removed. HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for two […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Water issues frustrate Jacksonians over holiday

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors have experienced a major water crisis that’s not only affected them throughout portions of the year, but even during the holidays. As freezing conditions approached the state, city leaders warned neighbors that the weather could cause low water pressure. Over 100,000 Jackson neighbors were placed under a boil water […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson hosts water distribution on Dec. 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will hold a water distribution on Monday, December 26 as the city faces low water pressure. The distribution will take place at the following locations: Neighbors who need water but are unable to travel to a site can call 311 or (601)-960-1875. 
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Four vehicles involved in Jones County crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County authorities are investigating a four-vehicle crash that injured multiple people. The crash happened on Highway 15 North on Saturday, December 24. According to witnesses, a stalled vehicle was rear ended, which caused a chain reaction with the four vehicles. The driver of a GEO Tracker had to be […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Wilkerson Says He’s Staying at JSU

A key piece of Jackson State football’s team is returning for 2023. Running back Sy’veon Wilkerson announced Saturday that he is remaining a Tiger. The walk-on rushed for more than 1,100 yards and 9 TD in 2022. Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week four times. The Chicago native said earlier this year that […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County sheriff gives update on jail escapees

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two detainees who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on Sunday, December 26. Authorities said during an official headcount, two prisoners named Traverro McElroy and Tyler Payne were missing. Sherriff Tyree Jones said they may have exited the facility through a damaged […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy