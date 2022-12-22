Read full article on original website
Fox17
Zeeland neighbors light display leaves kids speechless
ZEELAND, Mich. — Three children in the Potts family, and dozens of others, got to experience a beautifully lit display on Deer Ridge Court in Zeeland. A welcome bit of calm, a break from the snow, just in time for Christmas Day— made three little kids so excited to talk to the local news, they were at a loss for words.
GR family continues tradition, provides Christmas for the homeless
The Rosinksi family in Grand Rapids joined with friends to deliver Christmas cheer, meals, snacks and warm clothing for the homeless.
Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
WZZM 13
Community helps dig out animal shelter in Muskegon
Pound Buddies, an aminal rescue in Muskegon, put a call out for help digging out from the snow this Christmas Eve. The community jumped in to help.
Fox17
Christmas tree removal: Tips and tricks for a safe and eco-friendly disposal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The days after Christmas signal the beginning of taking down the decorations and resetting your house for the new year. If you have an artificial tree, you'll likely box it up and put it back into storage for another year. But if you have a real tree, there are a few things to keep in mind for disposal.
College wasn’t in ‘the cards’ for former foster care kid. Now he’s ready to graduate.
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Ten years ago, Zachary Fry couldn’t picture himself making it to college. This upcoming April, he’ll be crossing the stage to receive his bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University in sales and marketing. Fry was born in Grand Rapids, where his parents struggled with...
Teens selling homemade gifts as part of West Michigan employment training program
KENTWOOD, MI - Teens residing and participating in Wedgwood Christian Services‘ Employment Training program have made a variety of handmade products available for purchase online. The teens in the program have been working to sell handcrafted wood products, candles, pillows and other gift items on their Etsy store since...
New wedding and event center coming to historic building in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — A new wedding and event center is coming to downtown Kalamazoo. The City of Kalamazoo was recently awarded a $25,000 grant earlier from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Match on Main program that will be used by Haymarket Event Center, LLC, according to a news release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.
WOOD
The magic doesn’t end at Christmas, head to Legoland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Legoland Discovery Center is a magical experience that kids, and families will enjoy when they visit the Great Lakes Outlets in Auburn Hills. Enjoy building cool Lego creations in their vast build areas. They even feature 2 indoor rides that are Lego themed, the first is Kingdom Quest. On this fun and interactive ride it is your mission to achieve the highest score in this arcade style ride. The second ride is the Merlin Apprentice ride. Did you think about asking Santa how to fly for Christmas? Well if you didn’t, Merlin has you covered as you can learn how to fly! After all of the lego building and rides, relax at the Lego 4D Cinema movie theater. They feature regular showings of The LEGO® Movie™ 4D A New Adventure andLEGO® City: Report For Duty™!
Grand Rapids movie studio finds room to grow outside of the city
Since opening in September 2021, Sikkema said the West Michigan community has embraced Black Pigeon and showed them that the demand is here.
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
Three dogs die in Battle Creek house fire
Three dogs died in a house fire in Battle Creek on Christmas Eve.
nowkalamazoo.com
A sister by her side. A family behind her back.
Blend the expertise of two sisters-in-law, one who enjoys cooking, the other adept at business management. Mix in a large, multi-generational family with a willingness to support and help work. Top it with a popular restaurant that became available earlier this year when the owners retired. It’s a recipe for...
Blizzard can’t stop Grand Rapids wedding
The blizzard couldn't stop a couple from getting married Friday afternoon in Grand Rapids.
WOOD
Mom of Whitmer kidnapping plotter asks for leniency
A man convicted as a leader in a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer will face sentencing next week in Grand Rapids, but not before a judge heard from his mom. (Dec. 22, 2022) Mom of Whitmer kidnapping plotter asks for leniency. A man convicted as a leader in a plot...
Children injured in Southwest Michigan crash on Christmas Eve
CASS COUNTY, MI – Multiple children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Man shot by Battle Creek police officers on Christmas Day
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI — A Battle Creek man was hospitalized Christmas Day after being shot be two police officers. The two Battle Creek police officers were placed on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police initially responded to a 2:30...
23-year-old man shot in Kalamazoo
A 23-year-old man was shot in Kalamazoo on Saturday. At about 2:26 p.m., a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital.
Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
New bakery offering cookie decorating classes, kits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After moving here from Cuba just three years ago, Vanessa Shmanske is now a West Michigan small business owner selling sweet treats on the southeast side of Grand Rapids. Her bakery is called Sweet Details Grand Rapids and specializes in custom treats, wedding cakes and...
