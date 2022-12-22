ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Fox17

Zeeland neighbors light display leaves kids speechless

ZEELAND, Mich. — Three children in the Potts family, and dozens of others, got to experience a beautifully lit display on Deer Ridge Court in Zeeland. A welcome bit of calm, a break from the snow, just in time for Christmas Day— made three little kids so excited to talk to the local news, they were at a loss for words.
MLive

Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
WOOD

The magic doesn’t end at Christmas, head to Legoland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Legoland Discovery Center is a magical experience that kids, and families will enjoy when they visit the Great Lakes Outlets in Auburn Hills. Enjoy building cool Lego creations in their vast build areas. They even feature 2 indoor rides that are Lego themed, the first is Kingdom Quest. On this fun and interactive ride it is your mission to achieve the highest score in this arcade style ride. The second ride is the Merlin Apprentice ride. Did you think about asking Santa how to fly for Christmas? Well if you didn’t, Merlin has you covered as you can learn how to fly! After all of the lego building and rides, relax at the Lego 4D Cinema movie theater. They feature regular showings of The LEGO® Movie™ 4D A New Adventure andLEGO® City: Report For Duty™!
nowkalamazoo.com

A sister by her side. A family behind her back.

Blend the expertise of two sisters-in-law, one who enjoys cooking, the other adept at business management. Mix in a large, multi-generational family with a willingness to support and help work. Top it with a popular restaurant that became available earlier this year when the owners retired. It’s a recipe for...
WOOD

Mom of Whitmer kidnapping plotter asks for leniency

A man convicted as a leader in a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer will face sentencing next week in Grand Rapids, but not before a judge heard from his mom. (Dec. 22, 2022) Mom of Whitmer kidnapping plotter asks for leniency. A man convicted as a leader in a plot...
MLive

Children injured in Southwest Michigan crash on Christmas Eve

CASS COUNTY, MI – Multiple children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
MLive

Man shot by Battle Creek police officers on Christmas Day

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI — A Battle Creek man was hospitalized Christmas Day after being shot be two police officers. The two Battle Creek police officers were placed on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police initially responded to a 2:30...
