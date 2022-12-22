Read full article on original website
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL TrusteeSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Former Texas QB Hudson Card commits to Purdue, sources say
Hudson Card committed to Purdue on Monday, sources told ESPN, giving first-year coach Ryan Walters a key early building block.
What Bears Can Expect in NFL Draft Trade If They Land No. 1 Pick
What potential trade could look like if Bears land No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are limping to the finish line. With their Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Bears now have lost eight games in a row and 11 of their last 12.
NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Bills
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Christmas Weekend delivered some presents to NFL playoff hopefuls while leaving others clinging to life. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Mike Tomlin can't be killed. Meanwhile, Tua is sinking the Dolphins, the Lions threw...
Patriots QB Mac Jones explains low hit on Bengals' Eli Apple
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said Monday in an interview on WEEI that he has no bad intentions when he went low to tackle Eli Apple on Saturday, a hit the Bengals cornerback called dirty.
Ex-Texas QB Hudson Card reportedly transferring to Purdue
Hudson Card is reportedly headed to the Big Ten. ESPN reported Monday that Card, the Texas quarterback transfer, has committed to Purdue. Card was a redshirt sophomore at Texas this season and will have two years of eligibility remaining once he arrives in West Lafayette. Card, a four-star recruit in...
Fantasy football Week 17: James Cook, Zack Moss among top waiver wire options
Eric Moody takes a look at some under-rostered players who should be added to fantasy teams ahead of Week 17's NFL action.
Cam Akers 'big part' of Rams' offense despite trade search
Sean McVay said it would be "silly" for running back Cam Akers not to be a "big part" of the Rams' offense moving forward after the team had explored trades for nearly a month.
How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?
How far is Fields away from Lamar Jackson's record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for a season-low 11 yards on seven carries on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. With that, Fields is at 1,011 rushing yards on the season. It seemed there was a better-than-not chance...
Bears Report Card: Grading Justin Fields, Offense, Defense in Bills Loss
CHICAGO -- The Bears have made a habit of being a thorn in the side of some of the NFL's best teams. Saturday was no different. The Bears jumped out to an early 10-6 lead on the Buffalo Bills at frigid Soldier Field but were eventually undone by injuries, questionable play calling, and a lack of talent at key positions.
Report: Broncos Name Jerry Rosburg Interim Coach After Hackett Firing
The longtime special teams coach takes over a 4–11 team with two games left.
WATCH: Very dirty, late hit in college football bowl game today
We saw a very dirty, late hit in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday. Bowling Green and New Mexico State were facing off in the day's only bowl game and midway through the first quarter, an Aggies player went too far. A defensive player for NMSU went low and late going against Falcons quarterback Matt ...
Bears Risers, Fallers After Loss to Bills on Christmas Eve
Bears risers and fallers in Christmas Eve loss to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Once again the Bears contended with a Super Bowl contender for four quarters, and once again the Bears fell short at the finish. The team is now on an eight-game losing streak, but more importantly they saw encouraging performances from players who figure to be a part of their future moving forward. Saturday’s game was another example that Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophy isn’t falling on deaf ears, and that the team is headed in the right direction, culturally.
Watch Patriots Owner Welcome ‘Classy' Fan Who Endured Heckling in Viral Video
Last week, Jerry Edmond was at his very first NFL game, calmly putting up with heckling from another person in the stands. This week, the longtime New England Patriots fan got to meet one of the 32 NFL owners. Edmond, who's become something of a hero to Pats fans for...
NBA Rumors: Domantas Sabonis Suffered Right Hand Injury in Kings-Wizards
Report: Sabonis suffered right hand injury in Kings-Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Kings suffered two major losses Friday. After falling to the Washington Wizards 125-111 at Golden 1 Center, it was determined that star center Domantas Sabonis reportedly suffered a right-hand injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources. X-Rays after the game confirmed the injury.
