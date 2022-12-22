ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Bills

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Christmas Weekend delivered some presents to NFL playoff hopefuls while leaving others clinging to life. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Mike Tomlin can't be killed. Meanwhile, Tua is sinking the Dolphins, the Lions threw...
CHICAGO, IL
How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?

How far is Fields away from Lamar Jackson's record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for a season-low 11 yards on seven carries on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. With that, Fields is at 1,011 rushing yards on the season. It seemed there was a better-than-not chance...
Bears Risers, Fallers After Loss to Bills on Christmas Eve

Bears risers and fallers in Christmas Eve loss to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Once again the Bears contended with a Super Bowl contender for four quarters, and once again the Bears fell short at the finish. The team is now on an eight-game losing streak, but more importantly they saw encouraging performances from players who figure to be a part of their future moving forward. Saturday’s game was another example that Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophy isn’t falling on deaf ears, and that the team is headed in the right direction, culturally.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Rumors: Domantas Sabonis Suffered Right Hand Injury in Kings-Wizards

Report: Sabonis suffered right hand injury in Kings-Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Kings suffered two major losses Friday. After falling to the Washington Wizards 125-111 at Golden 1 Center, it was determined that star center Domantas Sabonis reportedly suffered a right-hand injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources. X-Rays after the game confirmed the injury.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Chicago, IL
