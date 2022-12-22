December 25, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta last Friday joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general in an amicus brief in Equality Florida v. Florida State Board of Education blasting Florida’s extreme “Don’t Say Gay” law. Florida’s law seeks to erase LGBTQ+ communities from classrooms in Florida by censoring or outright prohibiting discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity. In the friend-of-the-court brief, which builds on an earlier, similar amicus brief in the case, the coalition urges the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida to allow the plaintiffs’ amended complaint challenging the law to move forward and highlights the states’ efforts to combat discrimination against LGBTQ+ Americans nationwide.

