Webster Avenue bridge reopens on North Side

By Jim Gudas
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- After being closed for more than a year for renovations, a bridge that links the Bucktown and Lincoln Park has reopened.

It's the Webster Avenue Bridge over the North Branch of the Chicago River.

First built in 1916, the North Side bridge hadn’t been renovated since 1967, Gia Biagi, Chicago's transportation commissioner, said Thursday.

Several improvements were made to help increase traffic flow, as well as make the bridge safer for pedestrians, bike riders and people with disabilities, she said.

The Webster Avenue Bridge overhaul is part of a program to rehabilitate or replace 43 bridges around the city.

All the latest local news from Chicago.

