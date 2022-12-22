Community Environmental Council offers online certification course

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A climate stewards certification course is now open for enrollment through the Community Environmental Council, one of only a handful of programs that offer the course and the only one on the Central Coast.

The course is intended to inform and empower local community members to take action on climate change.

“The climate crisis is too big and complex to be solved by a single organization, policy, or system. We must mobilize people and resources to ensure that the climate crisis is seen as an immediate, real, and present danger that affects just about every issue we care about," explained CEC CEO Sigrid Wright.

The 8-week course will meet weekly from Jan. 25 to Mar. 22 of 2023 via Zoom.

A $225 fee covers the entire course with scholarships available for those interested.

Prospective participants can learn more about the program at a webinar on Jan. 12, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration for the webinar is available here.

Recently sworn-in Guadalupe City Council member Christina Hernandez participated in the course.

“It allows me as a council member to know the needs of the community, which is why I chose to serve in this capacity,” said Hernandez.

To learn more about the Community Environmental Council's climate stewards program, click here.

