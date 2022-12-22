Broken snowblower? Grab a shovel; shop owner says repairs could take 4-5 weeks

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Roger Smigla owns Alsip Lawnmower Repair in the southwest suburbs, and like other shops, Smigla’s business is swamped with broken snowblowers.

If you need to get yours fixed, he said expect to wait a while to get it back.

“Anybody reputable, it’ll be four to five weeks,” Smigla said. “You got Christmas and New Year’s coming up, you know, holiday-wise, so it is definitely the wrong time to bring one in.”

Smigla said now is the time for snowblower owners to ensure their machine is running properly, so that it won’t break down during the upcoming storm .

He said one of the biggest mistakes owners of snow blowers make is trying to start them with old gas that can clog the engine.

“You don’t want the machine to sit a long time with the gas in it,” Smigla said. “Gas stabilizer helps also — that’s a good idea, as far as starting off, is to get yourself some fresh gas, put stabilizer in it, and then you should be good for the season, as far as the quality of the gas.”

Smigla said it's important to check the oil before trying to start a snowblower.

He recommended getting out before it snows and clearing sidewalks, driveways and alleys of any debris that could break or damage the machine.

Those using a snowblower should take their time and make narrow passes, so as to avoid clearing more snow than the machine can handle.

